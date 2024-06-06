A South African man named Wandile Sphelele shared a relatable TikTok video about grocery shopping struggles

He expected his groceries to cost around R230 but was shocked to find the total at R1 248 at checkout

The video resonated with many viewers who shared their own experiences of high grocery bills

With the ever-rising cost of living, grocery shopping has become a dreadful and stressful experience. Wandile Sphelele (@sphelelewandile) knows all about that.

Man stunned by the price of his groceries

The man hilariously took to social media to share a video showing him grabbing a few essentials, such as eggs, toiletries and cooldrink, at the grocery store and calculating that they would cost him R230.

However, when he got to the till, he was shocked that the balance he needed to pay was a whopping R1 248,03. Haibo, the math was not mathing, LOL.

"Me inside the supermarket vs at the till," defeated Wandile wrote in his post.

SA relates to man's miscalculated groceries

The video entertained many viewers, who responded with witty comments about Wandile's miscalculated shopping trip. Others could relate to his struggle and shared their experiences.

Popayi said:

"Kuhlangene neLiquor nje la (There must be liquor there too)."

Olwethu Tsotetsi

Happened to me at Woolies ngathi ngeke ngijikise nex shame bayoze bathi ngiyahlupheka kuyimanje anginawo ngisho uFafrandi (This happend to me at Woolies and I didn't put anything back, can't have people thinking I'm poor. But now I'm so broke, I don't even have R500)."

Noxolo Thwala ❤said:

"Yho nami ngicishe ngashona namhlanje eShoprite (Yho I almost died at Shoprite today too)."

sbongekonke commented:

"Khipha lawo maqanda (Take out those eggs)."

MaMfene wrote:

"I dim the brightness on my phone as I am busy in my phone calculator just so people walking past don’t see."

N A L E D I wrote:

"Ngyabuyisela mina ngeke (I put things I can't afford back)."

Woman unveils R8k monthly grocery shopping

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman from Johannesburg left social media users gobsmacked after sharing how much she spends on groceries every month.

In a TikTok video shared by @themulaudzis, the woman reveals that she spent R8 230 on groceries bought from various stores, including Woolworths, Dis-Chem, Pick n Pay and Clicks.

The woman said the grocery total included their 3-month-old's budget, which was R3 400 monthly. She also added that their monthly budget is usually around R10 000.

