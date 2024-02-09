A young lady appreciated her parents, who showed her love and support by buying her res essentials

The woman took to her TikTok account to show her gratitude and posted some of the stuff she got

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with positive messages

A student was thankful after her parents bought her res essentials. Images: @linamasindi

Source: UGC

One student expressed gratitude after her parents bought her essentials for university res.

@linamasindi shared a video showing her parents getting her all the stuff she will need at res. The parents bought her blankets, pots and food.

In another video, the young lady shared a clip of moving into the residence. It is not clear which university she is attending. The clip captured her bedroom, which had a neatly made bed, two bar fridges, a study desk, a wall mirror and a cupboard.

Students get pampered by parents with res essentials

Watch the TikTok heartwarming clips below:

TikTokkers love the video

The young lady's video touched many TikTok users, who reminded her how blessed she was to have such loving and caring parents.

@shorty_fitmom commented:

"Make them proud, they sacrificed a lot."

@Delmain Jerome Granworth Job stanned:

"Praise be to God for such lovely people. Make them proud and study, my dear."

@thembimumbikwa said:

"You are blessed to have them, make them proud."

@Ha-eun spoke positively:

"Wishing you distinctions only"

@Sisanda.M was touched:

"Bayasithanda abazali guys ( Our parents love us)."

@T ♥️ shared words of encouragement:

"you go and make them proud. gal you the only one owaziyo kuthi ufunani ngempilo yakho don't disappoint abazali all the best am so touch." (Go make them proud, you're the only one who knows what you want in life, don't disappoint your parents. All the best, I'm so touched)

Student packs food from home before going back to res

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who raided home food supply before returning to res.

After realizing it was time to return to university, a young Vaal student raided her home's food supply and took what she had to eat. The hilarious video trended on the socials because the struggle is real for students, and students can relate to the hunger on campus.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News