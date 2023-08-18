A gent shared how a matric jacket with a seemingly complex sum bamboozled him

The equation was a trigonometric one and the answer equals 2023

He jokingly referred to how dumb he is after studying under the Bantu Education Act, which restricted black people’s learning capacity

A content creator was impressed and confused by a maths sum. Image: @mseazar2196

Source: TikTok

An Ndebele content creator was perplexed by a creative matric jacket with a mathematical sum.

The man jokingly praised the new matriculants and said their intelligence was ahead of the previous generation's!

Man confused by math sum on matric jacket

@mseazar2196’s TikTok video trended and clocked in a strong 855K views. His video is a humorous commentary on the creativity of matric students in decorating their matric jackets.

In the video, the matric student is wearing a jacket with a trigonometric sum using the sine function. When the man does the sum on a scientific calculator, the result is 2023. The man’s commentary is hilarious.

“Guys, ama2000 are ahead of us. There is nothing that confused me like this sum, matric sine 30 bla bla bla 4046. Look at this answer. Can you imagine that the answer is 2023? Hai, guys. We studied under Bantu education. Ama2000 are ahead in life.”

TikTokker references Bantu Education Act in video

When the man referenced Bantu Education, he referred to the Bantu Education Act, which came into effect under apartheid law in 1953. The Bantu Education Act provided a minimal and socioeconomically-oppressive education system.

This system saw black children being instructed mainly in needlework, handcraft, planting, soil conservation, arithmetic, social studies and Christian religion. This education aimed to train black people for menial jobs, preventing them from accessing higher-paying jobs within society.

Watch the video here:

South Africans react differently to math sum on jacket

Netizens in the comment section were impressed with the ingenuity of the design. Some, however, knew the answer and laughed at how simple the sum was.

Babuska doll trolled mathematics literacy students.

“What happens if you do maths lit?”

Adv A.N Boltina knew the answer:

“It’s 4046 divided by 2 because sin (30) is 0.5.”

915SHA was unaware of the answer.

“I didn’t even know. I had to wait for the end.”

Sfiso was impressed.

“This is good. Some are disappointing.”

Tshephomoropane said:

“The class genius brought this idea.”

31-Year-old returns to matic to rewrite

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a young woman went back to high school to redo her matric.

The woman, aged 31, was unhappy with her matric results and was determined to change them.

She told Briefly News that she felt strongly compelled to start the year again, so she donned a matric uniform.

