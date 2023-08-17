Two Curro School pupils went viral on social media for their dance video posted on TikTok recently

The video shows the pretty girls dancing to the trending amapiano song Peacock Revist by Ice Beats Slide and Uncle Waffles

The video garnered over 614K views and received many positive comments from entertained netizens

Two Curro School pupils made quite an impression on the social media streets with their good looks and lit dance moves.

Two Curro School pupils danced to 'Peacock Revist' in class. Image: @lil.tee_green/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Private schoolgirls dance amapiano in class

A video by Tiara Green shows the two girls looking beautiful with her all done up in trendy styles as they dance before the camera in class.

The girls show off their dance routine as they move along to the trending amapiano song Peacock Revist by Ice Beats Slide and Uncle Waffles.

Amapiano is a South African house music genre that has gained popularity in other countries, such as Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This is due to the genre's catchy melodies and danceable beats.

With over 614K views, the video proved a hit among Mzansi peeps. Watch it below:

South African netizens show the Curro School girls love

Netizens were entertained by the schoolgirls' dance performance as well as adored their beauty, and showered them with love in the comments sections.

XXXVenom responded:

"Learners eseng baithutu."

Ticktok replied:

"There's something about Curro, huns."

Sir • Balfour commented:

"Nha, you guys are too beautiful. It doesn’t make sense ❤️."

Prince LaMane reacted:

"Hayy Curro too much, hey."

she_luvs_gomo❤️ said:

"You guys are so beautiful ♥️."

