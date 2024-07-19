Naughty young boys were captured in a TikTok video being teenagers, pulling risky jokes

In the clip, the gents were inside a shop standing next to a police officer when they decided to pull out alcohol and drink while he was distracted

The online community reacted to the recording, with many finding the young men hilariously brave

A young gent hilariously drank booze near a distracted police officer. Images: @Gallo Images, @The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

A video of young boys being young boys has gone viral on TikTok, leaving online users in stitches.

In a clip uploaded by @makroyalt, a gent is standing next to a police officer. While the SAPS member was looking the other way, the young man pulled out his alcohol, black label, from his pocket and drank.

Another boy from the squad also rushed to pour some. The officer had no idea and the boys were having some naughty fun, risky as it was - lol.

Boys hilariously drink in front of police officer

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the naughty boys

The video garnered over 80k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny, commending the boys for their hilarious bravery.

@<blank> said:

"He is pursuing this dream nicely! under cover."

@Ndidi shared:

"Ladies that's how he's gonna cheat on you ."

@Brian Vilakati wrote:

"We are cruising nicely."

@Letticia K laughed:

"Hayi shem ndinincamile eMzansi." (No shame, I give up on Mzansi people).

@peace 2.0 stanned:

"My guy you are brave. TRT YHOO!"

@ was entertained:

"How is this not viral ."

@Bro Khaiye expressed:

"Few moments later."

@Daniel commented:

"That’s your dreams boy u did pursed them.. No shame u did them respectively."

@slim shady @ 45 said:

"Wait what that smell when he start talking ."

Source: Briefly News