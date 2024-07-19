Bold Teen Drinks Alcohol Next to Police Officer, Netizens Laugh: “We Are Cruising Nicely”
- Naughty young boys were captured in a TikTok video being teenagers, pulling risky jokes
- In the clip, the gents were inside a shop standing next to a police officer when they decided to pull out alcohol and drink while he was distracted
- The online community reacted to the recording, with many finding the young men hilariously brave
A video of young boys being young boys has gone viral on TikTok, leaving online users in stitches.
In a clip uploaded by @makroyalt, a gent is standing next to a police officer. While the SAPS member was looking the other way, the young man pulled out his alcohol, black label, from his pocket and drank.
Another boy from the squad also rushed to pour some. The officer had no idea and the boys were having some naughty fun, risky as it was - lol.
Boys hilariously drink in front of police officer
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
TikTokkers laughed at the naughty boys
The video garnered over 80k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny, commending the boys for their hilarious bravery.
@<blank> said:
"He is pursuing this dream nicely! under cover."
@Ndidi shared:
"Ladies that's how he's gonna cheat on you ."
@Brian Vilakati wrote:
"We are cruising nicely."
@Letticia K laughed:
"Hayi shem ndinincamile eMzansi." (No shame, I give up on Mzansi people).
@peace 2.0 stanned:
"My guy you are brave. TRT YHOO!"
@ was entertained:
"How is this not viral ."
@Bro Khaiye expressed:
"Few moments later."
@Daniel commented:
"That’s your dreams boy u did pursed them.. No shame u did them respectively."
@slim shady @ 45 said:
"Wait what that smell when he start talking ."
Pupils run wild in class
In another story, Briefly News reported about a video of schoolchildren running wild.
A video was taken of a class running a mock with one mischievous child being the ringleader. The people of Mzansi feel sorry for teachers and feel their sanity needs to be compensated. Twitter user @Ntunjambill1224 shared a clip which shows a pupil peaking under desks and then dancing in the middle of the class, hyping the rest of the students up despite the teacher having told him to settle down, Lol.
