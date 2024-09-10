“SA Is a Movie”: Cape Town Spider-Man on FNB Roof Has Mzansi Cracking Jokes
- A video of a Spider-Man sitting on top of the First National Bank ( FNB) roof left people chuckling, and it went viral online
- The clip caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- It sparked amusement among netizens, who flooded the comments with jokes and laughter
One thing is for sure is that South African TikTok never fails to disappoint with its hilarious videos.
Spider-man captured on FNB roof in Cape Town
A video of a man dressed like Spider-Man has Mzansi in stitches as they watched a man sitting on top of the First National Bank ( FNB) roof, minding his business as he chilled on the roof.
The person who shared the clip was amused as they poked fun at the gent while taking to TikTok, saying:
"A full Spider-Man experience."
@lungelo_605's footage was well received, and it became a hit on TikTok, generating many views, thousands of likes, and comments.
Take a look at the funny video of Cape Town's very own Spider-Man below:
Mzansi poke fun at Spidey
The video entertained South Africans, who flocked to the comments section to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off.
Lethu said:
"Hau, I don't see anything wrong here. Spiderman is protecting FNB."
Everyone calls me Fridge cracked a joke saying:
"Tom Holland was found shaking."
Zukile__m expressed:
"He’s going through a lot."
Zie was amused:
"Guys e South Africa is indeed heaven akhukho lasiya khona."
Sbuda101111 wrote:
"Is this the end of Spider-Man?"
Wawa added:
"He is guarding the bank."
SHE simply said:
"South Africa is a movie, I love y’all."
