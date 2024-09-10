Global site navigation

“SA Is a Movie”: Cape Town Spider-Man on FNB Roof Has Mzansi Cracking Jokes
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A video of a Spider-Man sitting on top of the First National Bank ( FNB) roof left people chuckling, and it went viral online
  • The clip caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
  • It sparked amusement among netizens, who flooded the comments with jokes and laughter

One thing is for sure is that South African TikTok never fails to disappoint with its hilarious videos.

A Tiktok video shows a gent dressed as Spider-Man on FNB roof
A man in Cape Town was seen dressed as Spider-Man chilling on the FNB roof in a TikTok video that amused SA. Image: Betsie Van der Meer/ Getty Images and @lungelo_605/TikTok
Spider-man captured on FNB roof in Cape Town

A video of a man dressed like Spider-Man has Mzansi in stitches as they watched a man sitting on top of the First National Bank ( FNB) roof, minding his business as he chilled on the roof.

The person who shared the clip was amused as they poked fun at the gent while taking to TikTok, saying:

"A full Spider-Man experience."

@lungelo_605's footage was well received, and it became a hit on TikTok, generating many views, thousands of likes, and comments.

Take a look at the funny video of Cape Town's very own Spider-Man below:

Mzansi poke fun at Spidey

The video entertained South Africans, who flocked to the comments section to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off.

Lethu said:

"Hau, I don't see anything wrong here. Spiderman is protecting FNB."

Everyone calls me Fridge cracked a joke saying:

"Tom Holland was found shaking."

Zukile__m expressed:

"He’s going through a lot."

Zie was amused:

"Guys e South Africa is indeed heaven akhukho lasiya khona."

Sbuda101111 wrote:

"Is this the end of Spider-Man?"

Wawa added:

"He is guarding the bank."

SHE simply said:

"South Africa is a movie, I love y’all."

Spider-man takes on campus: Hilarious TikTok video sparks laughter across Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that in the realm of viral TikTok videos that never fail to bring smiles, a recent gem from South Africa had Mzansi chuckling as they watched a young student dressed as Spider-Man nonchalantly stroll to campus.

The person recording the video shared a hearty laugh at the whimsical sight, and it turns out that these antics are a typical part of daily life at Eduvos Midrand.

