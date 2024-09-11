A clip of learners being handed out SodaStream machines went viral online and left people impressed

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the video as they rushed to the comments to gush over the young people's gifts

No one can deny that everyone loves free stuff, and Steve Biko campus students were blessed with free goodies, as seen in a clip making rounds on social media.

Students were gifted free SodaStream machines in a TikTok video. Image: @philasandepapi

Students get free SodaStream machines

In a video shared by a TikTok user, @philasandepapi showed how Checkers sixty 60 handed out free SodaStream machines to each student on campus. The clip left many people in South Africa envious on the internet and it went on to become a hit on TikTok.

Within a few hours of its publication, it had over 191k views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the footage below:

People react to young man's video

Many loved seeing Checkers sixty 60's great initiative as they rushed to the comments to express their thoughts.

Mamoratwa said:

"Yoh, when are they coming to UJ."

Lethabonkie expressed:

"Imagine you didn't go to campus that day, I'd never forgive myself."

Euphodia25 added:

"Cries at NWU Vaal Campus."

Lwazi M was in shock:

"Haibo haibo Soda Stream too?"

Don't you dare crack a joke saying:

"As I go to school for the rest of the week they might come to my uni this week."

Corn Flakes shared:

"Hau kanti, it was not UFS only, I thought we were special."

Thabiso🇿🇦🇫🇮 commented:

"I've never been so jealous."

SA is not impressed by res’ shower controller

Briefly News previously reported that one young man showed off his student accommodation's new implementation, which shocked many people online.

A gent proved yet again that life at res is not always easy. The man showed off how their shower time at his student accommodation is timed. The TikTok user @tashcomedy7 revealed in the comments that the res gives them R60 monthly units.

