“Paying To Shower Is Wild”: SA Not Impressed by Res’ Shower Controller
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A young man took to the internet to showcase the new implementation that was done by his res, and peeps were stunned
  • In the clip, the gent unveiled how the system worked, and it gained massive traction on TikTok
  • Social media users reacted to the guy's video as they flooded the comments, sharing their thoughts

One young man showed off his student accommodation's new implementation, which shocked many people online.

A TikTok video shows a student unveiling his shower controller system.
A young man unveiled the timed shower controller at his res in a TikTok video. Image: @tashcomedy7
Source: TikTok

Student shows off res shower controller

A gent proved yet again that life at res is not always easy. The man showed off how their shower time at his student accommodation is timed. The TikTok user @tashcomedy7 revealed in the comments that the res gives them R60 monthly units.

@tashcomedy7 also shared that they are charged R1, allowing them to shower for seven minutes.

"Worse, 2 minutes for cold water the, the 5 minutes its for bathing yoooh." said @tashcomedy7.

Watch the video below:

People react to man's video

Many students could relate to the gent's struggles, while others were shocked as they took to the comments to express their thoughts.

B shared:

"I thought my res was bad seems like there is worse out there."

Rae Tjale wrote:

"I would suffer for real."

Hope kaMwelase said:

"Yhooo, I bath for 15 minutes on my fastest day."

Faith added:

"The 7 minutes feel like 3 minutes."

Naledi was not impressed:

"Never sisi no what if my credit runs out?? then I can't shower."

SagiHub commented:

"I'd die because I need to finish an album before going out of the shower."

Ora was stunned:

"Paying to shower is wild."

Mzansi student showcases rat-infested res in a video, SA stunned

Briefly News previously reported that a babe gave online users a glimpse into her life at res, and boy, it was not giving. The stunner shared a video on TikTok, which went viral.

The clip uploaded by TikTok user @swatelihle_shamase shows a group of rats running around the hun's student accommodation, which shocked many people. While taking to her TikTok caption, the young lady said:

Source: Briefly News

