“They Are Like Family to Us”: Mzansi Student Showcases Rat-Infested Res in a Video, SA Stunned
- A learner exposed how her student accommodation was filled with rats running around the place
- The footage grabbed the attention of many, gearing loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users could not believe their eyes as they took to the comments to call out the res
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One babe gave online users a glimpse into her life at res, and boy, it was not giving. The stunner shared a video on TikTok, which went viral.
Student exposes res filled with rats
The clip uploaded by TikTok user @swatelihle_shamase shows a group of rats running around the hun's student accommodation, which shocked many people.
While taking to her TikTok caption, the young lady said:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"They are like family to us sixabana nje masebevula igrosa yethu ekbeni bengathengi."
@swatelihle_shamase's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gearing over 413K views, thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA weights in on the video
Social media users took to the comments to express their thoughts on the student's clip.
Maphakathi said:
"No way, I can't even sleep. If I see one endlini I would move out immediately."
Phiwe_sibeko added:
"Yhooo I’d move out immediately."
Yolanda Makalima shared:
"I once visited a friend at her res, saw about three ndakhala because 1 came to me full speed wathi you friend "hay chomi zezalapha sesizqhelile."
SphumesSanctum was in shock:
"I’ve never seen this many in my life."
k.Selemela commented:
"I would never sleep there I'm so scared of rats."
Cape Town student shows mouldy res room in viral video, Mzansi reacts
Briefly News previously reported that a learner in Mzansi was not impressed with the state of her student accommodation, so she took her to TikTok to show it off.
The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @zimi.sodlongwana, shared a clip in which she exposed the impaired conduction they are subjected to as students in a residence in Cape Town. In the footage, @zimi.sodlongwana showed how moulds had invaded almost the whole room, making life unpleasant.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za