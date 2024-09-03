A learner exposed how her student accommodation was filled with rats running around the place

One babe gave online users a glimpse into her life at res, and boy, it was not giving. The stunner shared a video on TikTok, which went viral.

A lady exposed a student accommodation that was infested with rats. Image: @swatelihle_shamase.

Student exposes res filled with rats

The clip uploaded by TikTok user @swatelihle_shamase shows a group of rats running around the hun's student accommodation, which shocked many people.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the young lady said:

"They are like family to us sixabana nje masebevula igrosa yethu ekbeni bengathengi."

@swatelihle_shamase's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gearing over 413K views, thousands of likes and comments.

SA weights in on the video

Social media users took to the comments to express their thoughts on the student's clip.

Maphakathi said:

"No way, I can't even sleep. If I see one endlini I would move out immediately."

Phiwe_sibeko added:

"Yhooo I’d move out immediately."

Yolanda Makalima shared:

"I once visited a friend at her res, saw about three ndakhala because 1 came to me full speed wathi you friend "hay chomi zezalapha sesizqhelile."

SphumesSanctum was in shock:

"I’ve never seen this many in my life."

k.Selemela commented:

"I would never sleep there I'm so scared of rats."

Cape Town student shows mouldy res room in viral video, Mzansi reacts

Briefly News previously reported that a learner in Mzansi was not impressed with the state of her student accommodation, so she took her to TikTok to show it off.

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @zimi.sodlongwana, shared a clip in which she exposed the impaired conduction they are subjected to as students in a residence in Cape Town. In the footage, @zimi.sodlongwana showed how moulds had invaded almost the whole room, making life unpleasant.

