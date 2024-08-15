Global site navigation

Cape Town Student Shows Mouldy Res Room in Viral Video, Mzansi Reacts
People

Cape Town Student Shows Mouldy Res Room in Viral Video, Mzansi Reacts

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A young lady unveiled her student accommodation, which was full of moulds, and people were shocked
  • The TikTok footage captured the attention of netizens, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments
  • South Africans reacted to the hun's clip with suggestions as they flooded the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

A learner in Mzansi was not impressed with the state of her student accommodation, so she took her to TikTok to show it off.

A TikTok video shows a student exposing the bad condition in her res room.
A student in Cape Town exposed a mouldy res room in a TikTok video. Image: @zimi.sodlongwana
Source: TikTok

Cape Town student expose moulds in res, share video

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @zimi.sodlongwana, shared a clip where she exposed the impaired conduction they are subjected to as students in a res in Cape Town.

In the footage, @zimi.sodlongwana showed how moulds had invaded almost the whole room, making living unpleasant. The young hun also called out the res while taking to her caption, saying:

Read also

Petrol attendant flexes his degree vs what he’s doing now, shares video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"And a student accommodation that doesn’t attend to reports with urgency."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weights in on woman's video

Social media users took to the comments to express their thoughts on the student's clip, and some dished out suggestions on what the lady could use to eliminate the moulds.

Makaziuwaffles said:

"Get a mould buster or something similar. Wear gloves and clean them because the longer they stay, the more you will get sick."

Imbali_flower shared:

"Mould buster mtase and open windows every day."

Wesley Erasmus wrote:

"Mouldbuster and invest in a proper dehumidifier to keep it away. A bit more electricity, but you save time and money instead of buying chemicals and cleaning a lot more."

Leroy Mmako commented:

"Clean that for yourself, my dear. Make sure you wear gloves and a mask."

Read also

“Goals”: Mzansi woman shows off her 19th property purchase in video, SA wowed

Viral TikTok video exposes poor student accommodation in KwaZulu-Natal

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a res in KwaZulu-Natal is making rounds on social media, and people are not impressed with the architectural design.

@lungilezoshow shared a video on TikTok. In the clip, a wooden table with Shoprite plastic and one piece of toilet paper are seen. Pictures were on the wall in that area, and the ceiling looked undone.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: