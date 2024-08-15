A young lady unveiled her student accommodation, which was full of moulds, and people were shocked

The TikTok footage captured the attention of netizens, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the hun's clip with suggestions as they flooded the comments section

A learner in Mzansi was not impressed with the state of her student accommodation, so she took her to TikTok to show it off.

A student in Cape Town exposed a mouldy res room in a TikTok video. Image: @zimi.sodlongwana

Source: TikTok

Cape Town student expose moulds in res, share video

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @zimi.sodlongwana, shared a clip where she exposed the impaired conduction they are subjected to as students in a res in Cape Town.

In the footage, @zimi.sodlongwana showed how moulds had invaded almost the whole room, making living unpleasant. The young hun also called out the res while taking to her caption, saying:

"And a student accommodation that doesn’t attend to reports with urgency."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weights in on woman's video

Social media users took to the comments to express their thoughts on the student's clip, and some dished out suggestions on what the lady could use to eliminate the moulds.

Makaziuwaffles said:

"Get a mould buster or something similar. Wear gloves and clean them because the longer they stay, the more you will get sick."

Imbali_flower shared:

"Mould buster mtase and open windows every day."

Wesley Erasmus wrote:

"Mouldbuster and invest in a proper dehumidifier to keep it away. A bit more electricity, but you save time and money instead of buying chemicals and cleaning a lot more."

Leroy Mmako commented:

"Clean that for yourself, my dear. Make sure you wear gloves and a mask."

Viral TikTok video exposes poor student accommodation in KwaZulu-Natal

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a res in KwaZulu-Natal is making rounds on social media, and people are not impressed with the architectural design.

@lungilezoshow shared a video on TikTok. In the clip, a wooden table with Shoprite plastic and one piece of toilet paper are seen. Pictures were on the wall in that area, and the ceiling looked undone.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News