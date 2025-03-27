Global site navigation

“Not 1.5, That’s a R450k Project”: Close Look at R1.5 Mil Village House Has Mzansi in Disbelief
“Not 1.5, That’s a R450k Project”: Close Look at R1.5 Mil Village House Has Mzansi in Disbelief

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • A village house valued at R1.5 million was shared online, and South Africans couldn't believe it was worth the cost
  • The property is a single story one, has a massive garage but doesn't have anything surrounding it
  • A massive debate erupted within the comments section, with many people saying that the price was unreasonable

A R1.5 million village home was the talk of the town, and Mzansi had a lot to say about it
South African's disagreed with the pricing of a R1.5 million village house. Image: super_group_properties
Source: TikTok

South Africans had a lot to say after a R1.5 million village home was shared online. People couldn't believe the house was priced that high and shared how sceptical they were of it. Some commenters stated that it looked like it cost about R450,000.

A humble abode

The super_group_properties TikTok account shared the house with its followers and most were shocked by the price. The house itself isn't the most expensive looking (its still under construction but almost done) but is quite spacious looking. It only has one floor and its surroundings are empty.

See the clip below:

Homes galore

The super_group_properties account is filled with impressive homes. The company specialises in building homes on vacant land owned by individuals. Interestingly enough, several houses shown within the profile look like the one posted above, but are priced at much less. One Limpopo project had a cost of R350,000 and looked quite similar to the house shared.

People with land can call the property developer for house construction services.
The property developer specialises in building houses from scratch. Image: nuttapong punna
Source: Getty Images

The development costs of each property is unique to the land and the different obstacles it will take. The biggest issue in the clip above, is that the house is in quite a remote area. Its difficult to spot another house nearby.

South Africans had a lot to say about the house and thought that it was highway robbery.

Read the comments below:

Mfundini said:

"The windows and doors of my house, we paid close to R200k alone, I can agree with this Figure, quality of materials also determines the cost of building."

asanda jwaqa mentiond:

"I think the people commenting, saying they can get it 400k what what haven't built quality homes."

doza doza commented:

"No, if it's in rural areas, then yes, you can say yes its R1.5 mil. Kodwa in an urban area like the suburbs, this can be easily R3.5 mil."

$thembiso Lukhele shared:

"I have my own construction company and I have to ask how is this a 1.5M project. I’m asking cause I would like some advices for my projects, but I haven’t started yet and some good advice would do❤️👏🏾"

Neovm posted:

"I just built something similar for R450k including labour. Maybe the price includes the stand and transfer costs inside the estate?"

MinnieHeaven🏵️ said:

"You guys are getting so expensive! You were so unbelievably affordable before but now, no man."

GIMBILIZA mentioned:

"One day you'll have to break down all cost and explain thoroughly why does it cost so much."

More housing stories from Briefly News

