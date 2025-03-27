A group of lifeguards became the talk of the town after they had an epic fail at a beach in Durban

The group can be seen in a speedboat bouncing about while onlookers watch in amusement and shock

South Africans shook their heads and laughed at the clip but were disappointed by the lack of professionalism

Mzansi shook its head in amusement after watching an epic fail by some lifeguards on a Durban beach. Images: Justin Case, Mikael Vaisanen

Source: Getty Images

Some lifeguards were the butt of a joke online after a clip of them going through an epic fail made the rounds. It is believed that the group was trying to save someone, only for them to lose control of the speedboat they were in, making it capsize.

The heroes have arrived

Facebook user celeworld8 shared the clip with a caption that read:

"Meanwhile in Durban, life saver or drowners?"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Most commenters went with the latter, with some onlookers to the incident watching in amazement. Judging by the clip, it looks like whoever was supposed to be saved was either left behind at the beginning of the video or went under with the speedboat near the shore. You can watch it here.

Here is a snapshot of the clip below:

Always an interesting time in Mzansi

The Instagram account has many more videos highlighting the hilarious things that occur within the country. Several clips on the reels section show hilarious memes involving some famous politicians such as the former minister of basic education and even Cyril Ramaphosa himself.

The Instagram account likes to share all the funny things happening in South Africa. Image: Nick David

Source: Getty Images

The clip showing the president was a popular one. It followed some memorable moments in the South African parliament, which is a trusted source for hilarious times in the government of Mzansi. Other clips on the account show the most random instances within day-to-day South African life.

Many people found the clip shared hilarious, but others were disappointed by the quality of the lifeguards that were there.

Read the comments below:

34th_south said:

"Hopefully I will never need them 🙆‍♂️🤪"

ash_._brown mentioned:

"Looks about right, is run by government and local municipality after all..."

phant0m2o25 commented:

"Driver was too eager to gun it... Tis, all about timing."

jasonescorcio posted:

"You give them power and this is what happens, you give them responsibility and this is what happens."

gapskikliewer asked:

"Are they aware that you require training and qualifications to say you are a life saver? 😮"

deandbn said:

"Oh gosh, how accomplished they are... Absolutely no idea!"

boomersmove53 shared:

"What a joke. I would rather take my chances with sharks."

shani_burgers mentioned:

"Ya welcome to South Africa also DONT TRY TO DROWN cuz ain't nobody gonna come after you maybe after they drowned 😂"

More funny stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a priest’s wife staged a funny video where she took a good look at a collection of wines at the liquor store.

previously reported that a priest’s wife staged a funny video where she took a good look at a collection of wines at the liquor store. An Afrikaner woman attempted to make amagwinya, but things went sideways for her, leaving the rest of Mzansi laughing.

A couple of vibey dudes pulled off some impressive in-synce dance moves to the enjoyment of South African citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News