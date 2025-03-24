South Africans could not deal with an Afrikaans lady attempting to make popular African food

The woman tried to make amagwinya, also known as vetkoeks and failed dismally on her first try

Mzansi was floored by the results and roasted the goody lady in a thread of comments under a now-viral post

Although things have been tense in South Africa after American President Donald Trump tried to scatter the rainbow nation, Mzansi had found a way to unite.

One Mzansi hun had SA floored after sharing how her first attempt at making vetkoeks went. Image: @kayla_kaykay

Source: TikTok

A goofy Afrikaner shared her epic fail trying to make vetkoeks for the very first time on TikTok.

Lady shares first attempt making amagwinya

A goofy South African lady floored the internet when she shared her first attempt at making amagwinya. Kayla was in disbelief after her epic fail and posted her work on TikTok which went viral.

A lot of things could go wrong in the kitchen especially when baking, the dough could be too sticky or the mixture could lack flavour. Amagwinya are some of the most loved foods in the country and every township has their favourite spot that sells the best vetkoeks in the hood.

Kayla’s amagwinya looked nothing like the normal ones after her first attempt. The lady’s first attempt was very realistic.

Although the vetkoeks were not burnt and bitter, they looked nothing like amagwinya. Her result looked like a deformed KFC meal which floored South Africans and the cook herself.

Kayla said:

“It looks like fried chicken.”

The young hun captioned her now-viral TikTok clip:

“I tried to make amagwinya for the first time.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA floored by lady’s amagwinya fail

Social media users shared their thoughts on the failed attempt in a thread of comments:

A goofy lady shared her failed attempt at making vetkoeks. Image: @kayla_kaykay

Source: TikTok

@RAGE PW pointed out:

“That's when you realize that those people who sell amagwinya are talented.”

@Kayla 🇿🇦🌷 replied to the above comment:

“This is so true! They make it look so easy. It truly is a skill. I respect it so much more now.”

@hlehlethe1st cracked a joke:

“It’s the stones David used to unalive Goliath.”

@Jadon Jeku roasted the lady:

“They look angry.”

@THABANG tried being positive:

“At least you got the colour right.”

@Lerato♊SD.🇿🇦 chuckled and branded the epic fail:

“Lokshin Ouma Rusks.”

@Hloniphile Fakazi hilariously said:

“Arrest her.”

@Nhlanhla Nqoko announced:

“Well, you just prepared for a strike or protest.”

@Dzuvha wanted a taste of the vetkoeks so badly:

“I'd love these. I love the crispy part and every part of these is a crispy part.”

@palesa_ya_metsi was floored by the vetkoeks:

“Those look like weapons formed against us.”

