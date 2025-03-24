A young gentleman from the UK shared an unusual recipe online and made many people nauseous

The university student living far away from home gathered everything he had in his cupboard and mixed it together

Mzansi was not happy with the new dish the chap created and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

University students who live far away from home always share their struggles of having to fend for themselves.

South Africans were not pleased with one chap's birthday meal. Image: @Tara Moore

Source: Getty Images

One chap from the United Kingdom shared his mixed masala meal on TikTok and disgusted many users.

Student shares unusable meal on TikTok

A chap from the UK shared what he made as a broke student. Known for his weird tastebuds, Mello shared one of his recipes that threw Mzansi people off.

The chap took Weet-Bix biscuits and boiled them in a pan. He then proceeded to make a sauce on the side and placed his mixture, including the boiled Weet-Bix into slices of bread that he rolled into small balls.

The most bizarre part was when the gent tossed the balls into hot oil, turning them into unusual vetkoeks. The dish was his birthday meal but Mzansi was not pleased.

Mello managed to get over 34K followers from his weird cooking videos and generated 2.4 million views on his Weet-Bix mix masala video. He captioned the clip:

“POV: Broke student. Happy birthday to me.”

What makes the dish weird is that Weet-Bix is a breakfast cereal served wet with warm milk and has never been used to prepare a sandwich. The mixture made many people feel nauseated after imagining how it would taste.

The plating also did not look appetising, but the cook seemed happy with his new creation and thought it was an excellent cuisine for a broke student like himself.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA disgusted by student’s meal

Social media users were outraged by one broke student’s birthday meal:

Mzansi was stunned by one broke student's birthday meal. Image: @Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

@Perseverance commented:

“I just unlocked a new facial expression.”

@Chemumanda said:

“Blink if you need help.”

@Mahditoocool said to the young chap:

“If you can afford Weet-Bix, you are rich.”

@︎︎︎︎ was outraged:

“This one is too far.”

@S.eemah_ expressed their disgust:

“Sies man.”

@AbdullahiShoots was amazed by the mixed masala:

“He made chicken from bread.”

@div💕 was outraged by the dish:

“Somebody’s getting sued.”

@Cynthiaa :) advised the birthday chap:

“Don't spend it all in one place.”

@rene.phoku was puzzled by the tutorial:

“I’m so confused. Where did the Weet-Bix go?”

@Lyra Lelosa prayed:

“May this level of poverty never locate me. Amen.”

@chaotic._.stud 🕴asked:

“Are you pregnant?”

