SA Floored by Hun’s Folk’s Throwback Pic in Viral TikTok Post

A young South African lady floored Mzansi when she participated in a now-viral TikTok challenge

The youngster posted an old throwback photo of her folks and received a lot of attention

Social media users could not help but flock to the comments to share their thoughts on the goofy image

There’s currently a viral TikTok video that young people from around the world are enjoying on TikTok.

One youngster floored Mzansi with her parents' throwback photo on TikTok.

Thanks to the challenge, Adele’s song, Hometown Glory has become a hit almost two decades later.

SA floored by parents' '90s photoshoot

One South African youngster made Mzansi laugh when she joined the now viral TikTok trend where young people share a photo of their parents followed by their using Adele’s hit song, Hometown Glory in the background. The challenge has been emotional for a lot of people who have never experienced their parents in love or seen them together before.

Other than being raised by single parents, those who were fortunate enough to be raised in a two-parent household easily joined the trend. One hun decided to spice things up by sharing a hilarious photo of her folks.

The lady chose a hilarious throwback picture of her dad standing on a rock with one foot on her mom’s head. Mzansi could not help but collapse in laughter.

South Africans were dusted by the odd picture that some wondered if it was staged or the couple was part of a humiliating ritual. Some people were concerned as to why the hun used that particular picture and tried to find out if there wasn’t a more decent one she could have used.

The one reason she ended up with the controversial’ one is because she knew it would capture people’s attention more and generate more views on TikTok.

Couple photoshoots in the 90s were hilariously bad but this one takes the cup.

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi floored by one hun’s parents’ photoshoot

Social media users were dusted by the image and flocked to the comments to share their thoughts:

A Mzansi youngster shared her parents' old couple's photoshoot on TikTok.

@🇬🇭🐐 asked:

“Were your parents Power Rangers before?”

@⠀ laughed:

“The ‘standing on business’ pose.”

@Michelle Khanyile guessed:

“It was probably dad’s payday.”

@Meme pointed out:

“This trend is getting out of hand now.”

@GAVIN was floored:

“He is stepping on his foundation.”

@Entrepreneur | Engineer was dusted:

“So we are all gonna let this girl gaslight us into acting like this is not weird?”

@cat mommy😽thought:

“What a perfect picture to signify the patriarchy.”

@:⋆⁺‧₊ ₊‧⁺˖⋆: wondered:

“Was that some sort of humiliation ritual?”

