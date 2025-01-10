“This One Has Gone Too Far”: SA Floored by Couple’s Outrageous Photoshoot for In-Laws
- A funny couple shared their outrageous lovers’ photoshop to impress their in-laws for marriage
- The lady expressed her desperation regarding her man’s family’s acceptance of their relationship
- Social media users were floored by the pair’s goofy content that went viral on TikTok with 1.5 million views
Most women who date to marry often have the big task of pleasing the mother-in-law rather than her partner.
One lady floored her 129.7K followers when she hilariously showed off the kind of pictures she’d send to her man’s family.
SA floored by couple’s photoshoot for in-laws
A funny couple dusted the internet with their outrageous home photoshoot. Their controversial poses gagged social media users who reposted the post 18.5K times.
The lady made sure to showcase how she’d take care of her in-law' son in every photo. One snap shows her carrying the gent on her back while doing the laundry. In the following picture, she’s giving her man a bath with a huge smile on her face.
In a different photo, the hun lets the chap sit on her lap while she feeds him a home-cooked meal. One of the funniest pictures is when she prepares to wipe the man’s bum after using the toilet.
She did not stop at that as she proceeded to brush the man’s teeth. Their content reached over a million people who found it hilarious.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to goofy couple’s photoshoot in viral TikTok
Social media users were dusted by the duo and commented:
@Thendo Munyembani Netshivhongw was amazed by the man’s cooperation:
“Where do you find this kind of husband, guys? How did you convince him to do such?”
@craigt2024 was gagged:
“Was the tissue necessary?”
@Dipuo.Za pointed out:
“It’s the smile for me.”
@evelyn_charity1 said:
“This one has gone too far.”
@raamia2 commented:
“Her facial expressions are killing me.”
