“We Pay DSTV Just To Keep Our TVs On”: Woman Complains About TV Package Costs
- A Cape Town woman took to TikTok to share her frustrations about paying for DSTV despite only watching free-to-air channels
- With streaming services now offering more affordable options, many South Africans are questioning the value of traditional satellite TV packages
- Social media users shared their own stories about DSTV's high costs, with some suggesting alternatives that better fit their entertainment needs
A Cape Town woman's video complaining about paying for DSTV despite not watching its premium channels has gone viral, sparking a wider conversation about the value of the service.
Content creator @SharonMoatsheM posted the video in mid-April where she expressed her frustration about the monthly costs of the popular TV package.
"You know what, at this point, we pay DSTV just to keep our TVs on. I don't watch anything that has to do with DSTV, like, ke mo ka SABC 1 2 3, ke mo ka Mzansi Magic," showing she'd had enough of paying for unnecessary channels.
Her complaint resonates with many South Africans who are increasingly turning to streaming platforms as alternatives to traditional satellite TV. A recent survey showed that while DSTV's streaming service leads with 16% as of Q3 2024, platforms like Showmax (11%) and Netflix (10%) are closing the gap.
Streaming vs satellite TV
The rise of streaming services has given South Africans more options than traditional satellite TV packages. Many platforms offer flexible viewing, allowing users to watch content whenever they want without being tied to TV schedules.
Unlike DSTV, which often repeats shows throughout the week, streaming services provide a wider variety of content with algorithms that suggest shows based on viewing history. This personalised approach has become increasingly popular among younger viewers.
Cost comparisons also favour streaming platforms. According to a March 2024 analysis by MyBroadband, South Africans can subscribe to eleven different streaming services for less than the price of a DSTV Premium decoder subscription plus Access Fee.
What social media says
The video sparked conversation online, with many South Africans sharing their own DSTV experiences in the comments section.
@Liz Gaskell 🇿🇦 shared:
"I cancelled mine three months ago and haven't missed it at all. Netflix is more than enough!"
@Kruggarr pointed out the price issue:
"DSTV costs more than all my other streaming services combined, and I actually watch those!"
@Travis joked:
"The only time my DSTV gets used is when my parents visit. They still can't figure out Netflix 😂"
@T I A N N A 🫧 offered an alternative:
"Try Showmax and Disney+, you get sports and movies for less than half the price."
@lee wrote:
"Why am I paying DSTV again? 🤔"
@Tsoakae Mafatshe admitted:
"I only keep it for the sports channels, otherwise I'd have cancelled ages ago."
Source: Briefly News
