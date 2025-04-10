Award-winning media personality Mpho Popps is on cloud nine after People Need Comedy premiered on DStv

Mpho Popps celebrated the win on social after DStv announced the move as part of a campaign to bring popular podcasts to the small screen

Netizens questioned Mpho Popps whether Mzansi Wethu will air exclusive content or what is already available on YouTube

Mpho Popps' 'People Need Comedy' podcast will now air on Mzansi Wethu. Image: mphopopps

Popular comedian and actor Mpho Popps is overjoyed after his podcast People Need Comedy landed a spot on Mzansi Wethu. This comes after DStv announced it was bringing some of South Africa’s biggest podcasts to the small screen.

Mpho Popps lands spot on Mzansi Wethu

Mpho Popps’ People Need Comedy, co-hosted with Tsitsi Chiumya and Farieda Metsileng, will air on Mzansi Wethu every weekday at 5:30 pm and on Saturdays at 8:30 pm. Taking to X on Monday, 7 April, DStv Zimbabwe announced:

“Lezi ezakho ne genge 👏🏾Starting today, Mzansi Wethu becomes the home of the hottest podcasts in South Ah. Stay tuned for Piano Pulse tonight at 17:30. People Need Comedy with Mpho Popps Podcast & Chill With MacG, Against The Wall With Skeem GP, Open Chats and Spreading Humours.”

Responding to the announcement on Tuesday, 8 April, Mpho Popps expressed excitement, saying:

“Let’s make TV great again 🫡”

Fans question Mpho Popps

In the comments, South Africans celebrated Mpho Popp’s big win. Others asked if Mzansi Wethu will be showing new and exclusive People Need Comedy episodes. Some argued that the move might limit sponsorships for podcasts. Here are some of the comments:

@Skhehlakehla asked:

“Are we gonna see exclusive content or what? Coz so far, the one that aired yesterday and today on DStv have been there on YouTube.”

@Nxthie_ptyltd questioned:

“New content or are you now taking all your YouTube content to TV?”

@Nxthie_ptyltd argued:

“So, TV will make money by selling ads? Meaning, podcasts will not accept any sponsorship. They will have to go directly to the DSTV?”

Fans raised questions after Mpho Popps secured a slot on Mzansi Wethu. Image: mphopopps

Lasizwe discusses Awkward Dates content shift

Meanwhile, Lasizwe is celebrating after his YouTube series Awkward Dates also secured a spot on a DStv channel.

Mzansi Magic announced that Awkward Dates will premiere on Saturday, 12 April at 9 pm. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Lasizwe described the development as career and genre-defining.

"I don't know what it means because I'm overwhelmed just thinking about it. Again, it's trailblazing, like the first YouTube show to be licensed for TV. Literally, they're taking all the content and putting it on national prime time television," Lasizwe said.

Lasizwe also discussed if there would be a content shift on Awkward Dates now that it secured a spot on Mzansi Magic.

Mpho Popps honours wife Latoya Modikoane

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mpho Popps honoured his wife Latoya Modikoane on her birthday.

Latoya celebrated her birthday on Monday, 31 March 2025, and the award-winning comedian marked the occasion by posting pictures of their relationship which spans over 15 years.

