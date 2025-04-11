South African rapper Anele Zondo will be hosting the Metro FM Music Awards’ black carpet this year alongside Mpumi Mlambo

The entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, announced that the two stars will be hosting the black carpet

SABC Head of Communication, Mmoni Ngubane, shared with Briefly News what will take place during the awards ceremony in May 2025

Anele Zondo to host the Metro FM Awards' Black Carpet. Image: Supplied (SABC)

Source: UGC

Shuu! Metro FM and SABC are shaking things up this year for their awards ceremony as they have given creatives outside of SABC a chance to be hosts of their awards that will be taking place on Saturday, 3 May 2025.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the South African rapper Anele Zondo will be hosting the Metro FM Awards’ Black Carpet alongside Mpumi Mlambo.

“AWARDS: Anele and Mpumi to host Metros Black Carpet. Actress & Rapper Anele Zondo, as well as METRO FM’s the Hustler Fix host, Mpumi Mlambo, will host the Black Carpet, which is sponsored by the Motsepe Foundation, at The Metro FM Music Awards 2025. The awards will be held on May 3rd in Mbombela.”

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Anele Zondo

Shortly after netizens found out about Anele Zondo hosting the black carpet, many of them flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here’s what they had to say:

@SIPHO_CJ said:

"Anele Zondo, always looking sweet 16."

@HarrisonMkhize_ wrote:

Öh, this is lovely! Congrats Anele, we are loving the change."

@Thvto_Tau responded:

"Oh Yes! Congrats queen."

@NdivhoMakhwanya replied:

"@MPUMIMLAMBO_ so happy for you, Msakazi."

Dineo Ranaka is also one of the hosts at the Metro FM Awards. Image: Supplied (SABC)

Source: UGC

Dineo and L-Tido on Metro FM Awards

Exciting times are ahead as media personalities Dineo Ranaka and L-Tido have been appointed as the hosts of the Metro FM green room interviews. Taking to social media, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed the two stars who will be holding it down in the green room.

Radio personality Dineo Ranaka, who just returned to the radio station, alongside rapper and podcaster L-Tido are tasked with interviewing the winners at the award ceremony. As soon as a winner is done with their acceptance speech, Ranaka and L-Tido would briefly interview them.

What you need to know about the MMAs

SABC Head of Communication, Mmoni Ngubane, shared with Briefly News what will take place during the awards ceremony in May 2025.

"The main stage hosts for this year’s awards are Luthando ‘Lootlove’ Shosha as well as TV and radio personality Siyabonga Ngwekazi. Radio personality and TV host, Luthando Lootlove Shosha is a co-host on METRO FM’s afternoon drive show, The Touch Down. Siyabonga Ngwekazi, widely recognized as ‘Scoop Makhathini’, is a multifaceted South African television presenter, writer, and cultural commentator.

"The METRO FM Music Awards 2025 is an unparalleled lifestyle experience, which presents two main events in one night – the awards and the spectacular music festival. This year’s event features a spectacular line up of performers such as Master KG, Black Motion, K.O, Zee Nxumalo," she said.

Source: Briefly News