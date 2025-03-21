DStv has decided to give Mzansi's favourite and popular podcasters their shows on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu

Mac G, Lasizwe, Munaka, Skeem and Mpho Popps podcast shows will be aired on DStv from April 2025

M-Net’s local entertainment channels' director Shirley Adonisi shared with Briefly News why they decided to air the podcasts on DStv

Mzansi Magic to air popular podcasts in April 2025. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Halala! Finally, podcasters are being recognised by big channels in 2025. Recently DStv made an exciting announcement about giving Mzansi's most popular podcasters their own shows in April 2025.

Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu will introduce a set of these shows from April 2025. The shows are Podcast and Chill with Mac G, Against The Wall with Skeem GP, Awkward Dates with Lasizwe, Joseph Dary, People Need Comedy with Mpho Popps, Spreading Humours, Open Chats Podcast and Piano Pulse.

Sharing with Briefly News M-Net’s local entertainment channels' director Shirley Adonisi revealed why they chose to air these shows on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu.

She said:

"This marks a revolution—a fearless leap into the future where linear television merges with the bold, unfiltered world of digital storytelling. These creators have reshaped entertainment, and now they’re bringing their energy to traditional TV. We’re thrilled to lead this transformation."

A source also revealed that the channel took a well-calculated move to bring these podcasts to DStv.

The source said:

"This move will convert podcasters' subscribers into DStv viewers — and will work in both postcasters' and DStv's favour."

Lasizwe's podcast will also be aired on Mzansi Magic. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Dr Malinga delivers heated message to Mac G

In March 2025, South African musician Dr Malinga delivered a very heated message to Mac G after he criticised him for showing off his achievements after the interview he did on Podcast and Chill regarding his SARS debt.

Many netizens were divided by how he delivered his message to the controversial podcaster during his podcast interview, which was shared on social media by an online user @_BlackZA.

Cassper Nyovest has meltdown over MacG's comments

Meanwhile, the renowned rapper Cassper Nyovest had a meltdown after popular podcast host MacG called him washed up. Mufasa’s meltdown comes days after he reflected on clapping back at trolls and vowed to take a more laid-back approach when responding to criticism.

Cassper Nyovest cannot catch a break. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker trended on X after MacG suggested he should contemplate ending his music career. Mufasa didn’t take MacG’s advice well and had an epic meltdown on social media.

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, 4 March, Cassper Nyovest responded to MacG’s advice to quit music. He sarcastically agreed with the Podcast and Chill host.

Lasizwe celebrates reaching 900K subscribers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that comedian Lasizwe's YouTube career has reached a massive milestone. The star has acquired 900,000 subscribers.

South African content creator and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza penned a heartfelt message appreciating his fans. After marking 900K subscribers, Lasizwe added a little humour by sharing some of his old funny skits that have gained him massive views and likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News