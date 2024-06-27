Content creator and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza has reached a major milestone on YouTube

In celebrating his 900K subscribers, Lasizwe shared some of his funny throwback skits

Mzansi congratulated him, and many are wishing him more success and an even larger following

Comedian Lasizwe's YouTube career has reached a massive milestone. The star has acquired 900,000 subscribers.

Lasizwe celebrates 900K subscribers

South African content creator and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza penned a heartfelt message appreciating his fans. After marking 900K subscribers, Lasizwe added a little humour by sharing some of his old funny skits that have gained him massive views and likes.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has walked this journey with me and witnessed the evolution of my YouTube Channel. I appreciate every single one of you and love you to bits!"

Lasizwe then thanked his team for holding him down.

"WE DID IT! 900K Subscribers! Thank you to my TEAM for always holding me down and most importantly, thank you to YOU for just consistently riding with me!"

Mzansi congratulates Lasizwe

His supporters are very proud of Lasizwe's journey to success, which started on the video streaming platform.

@bu_universe said:

"So proud of you and your growth, may you keep shining, soaking up the sunlight bubbles and Fanta in a wine glass."

@nom_r shared:

"Lasizwe, I have been supporting you since you started when you were like 18. You were still in high school."

@mihlali_n lauded:

"Congratulations my baby."

@polo_classic 7 shared:

"We love you and all the Akward dates, boo. Love all the way from Namibia."

@zanelepotelwa added:

"Forever proud of you Lasizwe!!! You are a FORCE my baby."

@kgadiness added:

"We are now on the road to 1 million subs."

