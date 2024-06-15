Media personality Lasizwe and his brother Lungile looked stunning at the Disney+ Quiz Night challenge

The social media influencer posted many pictures and videos of them during the private event

Marketing Director of Disney SA, Jarryd, shared with Briefly News that the quiz events were a fun, friendly way to connect with their audience and celebrate the stories

Lasizwe and his brother looked stunning at the Disney+ event. Image: @lasizwe

South African social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza never misses an opportunity to showcase his love and strong bond with his older brother, Lungile Mcunu.

Lasizwe and his brother Lungile stun at Disney+ quiz night event

Once again, Lasizwe and his brother Lungile made headlines after the star surprised his older brother with a birthday gift that made him emotional.

The social media influencer recently posted pictures and videos of them on his Instagram page at the recent Disney+ quiz night challenge event, which took place on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Johannesburg.

The two brothers, who share a strong bond, were stunned at the event and also won the challenge.

Marketing Director of Disney SA, Jarryd, shared with Briefly News that the quiz events were a fun, sociable way to connect with their audience and celebrate the stories:

"We’re breaking new ground by featuring trending new shows while also offering beloved series from 20-30 years ago. There’s a fascinating psychology around re-runs, rooted in nostalgia and comfort, that we’re eager to tap into. The quiz events were a fun, sociable way to connect with our audience and celebrate the stories that have shaped generations."

Lasizwe captioned the post:

"Oh(frame 4)! Welcome to Disney+ quiz night! WHAT A NIGHT ( see for yourself) also Lungile kissed me…ALSO WE WON THE QUIZ NIGHT!!!! Thank you @disneyplusza for hosting us for a #Disneyplusquiznight."

See the post below:

