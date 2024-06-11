A throwback picture of South African DJ and producer Kabza De Small went viral on social media

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the picture of the Amapiano King

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture

A throwback photo of Kabza has SA talking. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano DJ and producer Kabza De Small had many people talking after a picture of him flooded social media streets.

An old picture of Kabza De Small trends on X

The Amapiano King has once again made headlines online after a video of his star-studded Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra after-party at Konka, Johannesburg.

Recently, the star who dropped a banger 16-minute track, Kabza Chant, became a hot topic on social media after an old throwback picture of him during his hustling days was shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

Khawula captioned the photo:

"A look back at Kabza De Small when he was hustling and bustling."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Kabza's old picture

Shortly after the picture created a buzz on social media, many netizens shared their reactions in the comment section. See some of the responses below:

@jndube questioned:

"I wonder where the rest of his buddies are?"

@Aus_Keke wrote:

"He's always been small but old. It's amazing."

@unwindwithOkuhl commented:

"Blud believed in himself from long time."

@MalumeRichie responded:

"He has always been small."

@sirkabelomasia replied:

"Trust the process."

@nata_ngwe mentioned:

"The name is fitting him."

@TerrenceSitheb1 shared:

"From there to being one of the biggest artists in this country, that's impressive."

@Multiplier__ tweeted:

"We all absolutely love Kabza De Small and we are happy for him."

Kabza De Small finally receives Metro FM Music awards

