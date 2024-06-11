Amapiano DJ and producer Kabza De Small hosted a star-studded Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra after-party at Konka recently

The video of how the star-studded after-party looked was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many fans and followers complimented Kabza De Small's hard work and dedication

Inside Kabza De Small's orchestra after-party.

Social media has buzzed since the legendary Kabza De Small gave the most outstanding performance ever.

Kabza De Smalls hosts a Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra after-party at Konka

The South African DJ and producer Kabza De Small has once again made headlines after his highly anticipated appearance at his Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra in Johannesburg.

Recently, the star hosted an after-party for him at Konka, where many of his close friends and family celebrated the success of his orchestra. The video of what went down at the party was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Inside Kabza De Small's star-studded Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra after party at KONKA Soweto."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the video

Shortly after the video was posted online, many social media users reacted to it:

@AHT_YssY wrote:

"The bromance between Kabza and Phori."

@unwindwithOkuhl said:

"Clear proof that kabza the small is the king of amapiano."

@_JonasMzwakhe responded:

"He's the best."

@__T_touch commented:

"This was bigger than Fill up."

@The_A_Wagon mentioned:

"Great moments for Kabza."

@mphoray22 responded:

"Kabza grinded his way up, it's satisfying to watch."

@BizGuru4 replied:

"Congratulations are in order indeed young man - Kabza de Small. This is what we call Black Excellence NOT the ANC Shyt."

Kabza De Small finally receives Metro FM Music awards

Briefly News previously reported that Kabza De Small was recently handed his Metro FM Music awards. The Imithandazo hitmaker scooped four awards for the hit song and had fans cheering him on for winning big at the prestigious ceremony.

Just over a week after the Metro FM Music Awards, Kabza De Small has finally received his trophies from the ceremony. Held on 27 April 2024 at the Mbombela Stadium, the event was hosted by ProVerb and LootLove, who did an amazing job celebrating fellow creatives in the entertainment industry.

