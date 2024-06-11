South African House DJ and producer DJ Zinhle recently gifted her husband Mörda with a special gift

The news and gossip page MDNes shared pictures and videos of DJ Zinhle gifting her man with a new man

Many netizens on social media reacted to the news of the Mdali hitmaker's gift to Mörda

DJ Zinhle buys her hubby a vintage car. Image: @djzinhle

South African DJ and producer had fans gushing over the special gift she purchased for her husband, Mörda.

DJ Zinhle gifts her hubby with a vintage car

The power couple found themselves trending on social media once again after Kairo's mom gushed over her hubby after he scooped two SAMA awards for Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year.

Recently, the Mdali hitmaker threw a surprise birthday party for her husband; earlier, she also bought him a vintage car for his 37th birthday.

The news of her buying Mörda a vehicle was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"DJ Zinhle buys Murdah Bongz a brand new car on his 37th birthday."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Zinhle buying Mörda a car

Shortly after the news of Zinhle buying her husband and baby daddy a car flooded social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@CalliePhakathi commented:

"These ones love each other shame. They always seem happy around each other. So happy for them."

@MakiMarish mentioned:

"Limited edition Vintage AC Cobra Lamborghini. Love lives here."

@unwindwithOkuhl responded:

"As a man get yourself a focused wife like Zinhle, a spoiling wife like Zinhle and a humble wife like Zinhle. Not a broke entitled woman that's there to talk about a girlfriend allowance of 500k or more like Mawhoo."

@Themba_Taylor said:

"Ladies i hope you taking notes."

@Siya_Ndlumbini wrote:

"It will end in tears."

@AsanteGraceX replied:

"Woman take lessons here, we don’t want socks, we want cars. girl knows her story."

DJ Zinhle celebrates with hubby on her 41st birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle is celebrating her 41st birthday, and her husband, Murdah Bongz, showers her with love.

Murdah took to Instagram to express his feelings, calling DJ Zinhle the most special human ever. The sweet birthday message melted fans' hearts, and they swooned about the celebrity couple.

