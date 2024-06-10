South African House music producer and DJ Zinhle recently hosted a surprise birthday party for her husband, Murdah Bongz

The news and gossip page MDNews posted videos of how Murdah Bongz's surprise party went

Many followers of the star flooded the comment section with their opinions about Zinhle throwing a party for her hubby

DJ Zinhle surprised Murdah Bongz with a birthday party. Image: @djzinhle

South African powerhouse DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz continue to showcase their love for each other.

DJ Zinhle throws Murdah Bongz's surprise 37th birthday

The power couple found themselves trending on social media once again after Kairo's mom gushed over her hubby after he scooped two SAMA awards for Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year.

Recently, the Mdali hitmaker threw her husband a surprise 37th birthday party. The news and gossip page MDNews shared several videos of how the party went on their Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

"DJ Zinhle throw a suprise 37th birthday party for her husband Murdah Bongz."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the videos

Shortly after the gossip page shared the clips on social media, many netizens shared their reactions to them. See some of the responses below:

@AngelSkippa01 wrote:

"Im so happy for her, eyi kuke kwaba rough."

@Mohaleh_ said:

"She is really lucky to have Bongz."

@option_bad commented:

"They do anything to trend, ayikho indoda endala kangaka engazi ukuthi kwenziwa ibirthday yayo."

@bhekezinhle mentioned:

"She wears them pants well."

@MsiziMbovu responded:

"And she gifted him with a car, wow Dj Zinhle is the wife of the year."

@renei_Nay replied:

"She’s 4 years older than him kante? No wonder it works. They have the winning formula."

@unwindwithOkuhl wrote:

"Ahh man she's really trying to make it work, every man deserves this type of a woman not abo Mawhoo abafuna i500k for a girlfriend allowance as if her cookie will make you ejaculaté gold sperms."

DJ Zinhle celebrates with hubby on her 41st birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle is celebrating her 41st birthday, and her husband, Murdah Bongz, showers her with love.

Murdah took to Instagram to express his feelings, calling DJ Zinhle the most special human ever. The sweet birthday message melted fans' hearts, and they swooned about the celebrity couple.

