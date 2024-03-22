DJ Zinhle previewed her upcoming single, Mdali, ahead of its anticipated release

The famous DJ posted a snippet of her track to excited fans who couldn't wait to hear what is already deemed an instant hit

Mzansi raved about Zinhle's artistry and ability to bring out their deepest emotions with her music

DJ Zinhle left fans in their feelings after previewing her new song, 'Mdali.' Images: djzinhle

DJ Zinhle is gearing up to release her upcoming single, Mdali. The Thula hitmaker will release her spiritual song just in time for Easter weekend, and her fans have given it the green light for the spiritual message it carries.

DJ Zinhle announces upcoming song

Our fave, DJ Zinhle, revealed that she has a new song on the way that she can't wait to share with her supporters.

The mother of two and chef-in-training has been cooking and shared a preview of her upcoming single, Mdali, featuring Basetsana Kolwane, and stuck to her style of infectious spiritual music.

Taking to her social media pages, Zinhle shared a video dancing to the song with her loved ones, singing the lyrics at the top of their lungs and announcing the song set to arrive on 28 March 2024:

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Zinhle's song

Fans love what they're hearing and can't wait to listen to Mdali in its entirety when it finally drops:

pumlaniveto said:

"What a blessed song!! Who else is crying?"

phumiie_n declared:

"This is my favourite song already."

sandimazibuko wrote:

"The only song will be blasting Easter weekend! Thank you for always giving us worship songs in a different light."

DJ Zinhle's cooking instructor, Fikz, bragged:

"Aww, my boss is cooking!"

thwala_thabsile said:

"I realised that you're always praying through your music, Zee. I love it!"

xoliswa_magqira asked:

"Tissues, anyone?"

