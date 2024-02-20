DJ Zinhle gave a cheeky response to critics who slammed her for not preparing meals for her daughter, Kairo Forbes

The DJ asked for people to offer her cooking lessons after she faced backlash for not cooking for her family

In a trending TikTok video, Kairo Forbes said her mother cannot cook, but she can make her breakfast

DJ Zinhle cannot cook but is willing to do something about it. The award-winning DJ asked for people to offer her cooking lessons.

DJ Zinhle asked people to assist her and her daughter Kairo with cooking lessons. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle exposed for not cooking

In a trending TikTok video, kidfluencer Kairo Forbes said her mother, DJ Zinhle, cannot cook. When asked what her favourite meal would be prepared for her by her mother, Kairo responded by saying her mother does not do that.

Instead, Kairo said her mother can make a mean breakfast with eggs, but that is it.

"My mom doesn't cook for me. She likes to cook breakfast, eggs."

DJ Zinhle's cheeky clapback at critics

Instead of getting angry at the mean comments about her lack of cooking skills, DJ Zinhle gave a rather cheeky comeback at critics.

The DJ asked for people to offer her cooking lessons and said she and Kairo would be open to learning how to cook at their home.

"If you offer cooking lessons, let me know. I’d need to learn from the comfort of my own home, though. Kairo and I will learn together."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Zinhle's willingness to learn

Some cooking maestros offered their services, while others applauded DJ Zinhle for wanting to learn.

@fikz_the_cook offered:

"You can drop me an email to discuss this further. I can help you and Kairo with the simple, quick and delicious meals via Zoom. I am looking forward to making it easy for you."

@thandieee laughed:

"Your energy mama."

@thabelomaanda said:

"I like your positivity towards life."

@Boity_tshivhase replied:

"I can teach you how to cook pap. That’s as far as I can go."

@marytee corrected:

"Those who were saying she doesn’t need to know how to cook because her kids are not starving?? Etlang mo. Cooking is a basic skill for everyone."

DJ Zinhle gives Pearl Thusi thumbs up

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle backed her BFF Pearl Thusi's newly launched career as a DJ.

Africa's number 1 DJ, according to DJane, shared that Pearl Thusi is her new favourite disk jockey and added that they will have fun together.

