It's been 20 years of DJ Zinhle! The award-winning DJ took to social media to celebrate this milestone with her fans.

DJ Zinhle celebrates 20 years in the industry

DJ Zinhle has been a DJ, and a successful one at that, for 20 years now. Zinhle started her career in 2004, and although it might have been a bumpy road at first but, her career has been on an upward trajectory.

Zinhle has many hits under her belt, from the classic My Name Is to Umlilo and her current smash hit song featuring CiCi Thula.

Taking to X, DJ Zinhle said:

"20 years of DJ Zinhle. That’s crazy!!!"

Why DJ Zinhle is the number 1 DJ

As it stands, DJ Zinhle holds the title of the number one Female DJ in Africa. This title was given to her by DJane, and it has been five years now. There has been a rise in the number of female DJs in Mzansi, and many are not receiving the love DJ Zinhle receives.

Briefly News spoke to an aspiring female DJ, Inno Matijane, who highlighted the plight of female DJs.

"Women are getting harsh judgement for being DJs these days," said the defeated DJ who yearns for his career to take over.

"I just want people to enjoy good music and entertainment on stage. That’s all that should matter. It shouldn’t be about who is coming into the industry but who is good and takes their craft seriously."

For DJ Zinhle, on the other hand, pushed through the criticism and has come out tops. She thanked her supporters, who are known as the collective ZeeNation, and said:

"Africa’s number 1 female DJ for 5 years in a row. So grateful & blessed! Thank you to the ZeeNation for their votes & dedication to WINNING."

Mzansi celebrates DJ Zinhle

Fans gathered to laud DJ Zinhle and give her some much-deserved flowers, with some reminiscing about the first time they saw her.

@ThAbokM:

"Congratulations, and to many more."

@thobeka_kaay:

"Yep! I remember the first time I saw you on TV, on Jika Majika. My friend Mpume called us from our dorms to come watch it because her sister was the DJ there. To another 20 years."

@SisaGwabavu:

"Well done Sisi, keep up the good work."

@leelonke:

"20yrs ago, you gave us your T-shirts, one was black, and the other one was white, written by DJ Zinhle in pink and silver. Skinny and tight as well. Sasikwa Gidfrey Moloi e Soweto. Such an amazing journey to watch."

@Milli_OnlyLady:

"Indeed, it's amazing, dear. Many have fallen, but you Indlovu is still standing." You have to Thank GOD, Sisi, For he made it possible."

