His latest hit, Hade Boss, featuring Mr Nation, showcases his two-year effort to blend Gqom with Amapiano

Award-winning South African DJ and producer DJ Lag's journey from creating Gqom tracks in Durban to becoming a global sensation working with stars like Beyoncé has been remarkable.

Gqom's future: DJ Lag's vision for the genre

Speaking to Briefly News in an exclusive interview, DJ Lag expressed his optimism for the genre. The star said his goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of Gqom and explore new directions for the genre. He said:

"I see the sound of Gqom as a genre that will continue to take over the world. It is so infectious and works on hip-hop, pop, and amapiano vocals. My aim is to keep pushing it in different directions."

DJ Lag talks about the importance of collaborations

Collaborations are powerful because they bring together powerful artists together to create bangers. DJ Lag has worked with several artists on many hits. His notable collaboration is definitely working with Beyoncé on her hit song My Power.

Speaking about how some of his collaborations have come by, the star said:

"I first start with beats. As soon as I finish the beat, I will already know who’s the right artist to jump on. I would mumble the flow of that artist while making the beat then I’d send the beat over to them. Dream collaborations are way too many, such as Wizkid, A$AP Rocky, DJ Snake. All sorts of directions!"

DJ Lag on what fans can expect from his latest single

The SAMA award-winning star is making waves following the release of his latest hit Hade Boss, featuring Mr Nation. He told Briefly News that he has been working on perfecting the hit for two years.

"I have been working for 2 years to mix Gqom with Amapiano. My previous album had the Lady Du, Mpura, Mr Jazziq features. In this case we got it right with the beat itself which is very strong and works really well with Mr Nation's vocals."

