Busiswa was extremely excited to be a part of Beyonce Knowles Carter's movie called Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce

The singer shared a video and a sweet caption where she spoke fondly about her daughter Blue Ivy and her growth

She said she was extremely proud of her voice being the soundtrack of that growth with the song My Power

Busiswa was featured on ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ with the song 'My Power.' Image: @busiswaah

Many artists dream of working with the Queen of pop music, Beyonce Knowles Carter. To be featured in her movie, was one of the highlights for Busiswa Gqulu.

Busiswa on being featured on the movie

The Ngoku hitmaker expressed immense enthusiasm about being involved in the project Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce. Busiswa posted a video of her trip to the cinema to watch it, and during the outing, she addressed the audience, expressing her excitement about being involved in the project.

She accompanied her video with a sweet caption where she focused more on Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy, and her growth. The 11-year-old danced with her mother on the tour, and they gave a very powerful choreography with the song My Power.

Busiswa was featured on My Power, which was on The Lion King: The Gift album, along with Moonchild Sanelly.

Busiswa speaks about Blue Ivy

Busiswa said she was extremely proud of having her voice serve as the soundtrack for Blue Ivy's transformative journey through the song My Power.

"Hearing my voice is all good, but hearing my expression be the voice of Blue Ivy’s trial & triumph? Oh, I don’t know why God thought I could handle that!

"What a blessing. What an honour. What a joy to watch a mother peel the shell off our egg show by show, right before our eyes, she flourishes into a little star that she knew in her heart she was born to be. I’m so excited for my Own motherhood journey as it unfolds."

Watch the video:

Inside Busiswa's birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Busiswa held her 35th birthday party at a popular cafe which was attended by some of her close friends and family members.

Even radio and TV personality Pearl Thusi was in attendance at the event which The Glenlivet SA hosted.

Busiswa will also be having a music extravaganza where some popular local artists will be setting the Zig Zag stage on fire.

