Actress Siyasanga Akhenime Mfenyana has reportedly left the telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire

Akhenime Mfenyana portrayed the role of Anathi Mxenge, and her final episode will air on Friday, 11 April 2024

Viewers speculate that her exit will be dramatic as she will allegedly die on her wedding day with Thulani

It's the end of the road for TV star Siyasanga Akhenime Mfenyana on Gqeberha: The Empire.

Akhenime bows out from telenovela

Siyasanga Akhenime Mfenyana portrayed the role of Anathi Mxenge in the controversial telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire.

Entertainment commentator Jabulani MacDonald shared that Akhenime Mfenyana's final episode will air on Friday, 11 April 2024.

"Siyasanga Akhenime Mfenyana will be leaving #GqeberhaTheEmpire Season 2 and watch her final episode as Anathi Mxenge this Friday at 9pm."

How will Anathi Mxenge exit the telenovela?

Viewers of the series speculate that her exit will be dramatic. Anathi is expected to wed Thulani, the actor Tembinkosi Ngcukana portrays.

However, according to The South African, Anathi will allegedly die on her wedding day.

Mzansi reacts to Anathi's exit

South Africans reacted to the news with mixed emotions, with some expressing relief that Anathi would be gone. Others are counting down the days until the show's ending is announced.

@DonaldMakhasane:

"It really took them long."

@sithole_skhona

"I hope she gets something that will challenge her work. I'm willing to give her a second chance."

@kuhlobile_D:

"How about they all leave, this show needs to come to an end."

@m_entle55410:

"That entire show needs to wrap things up already it's beyond saving no one and nothing will save it ever may they all exit all at once."

@Princess_Kgadi:

"Took her long enough but they seriously need to cancel this show all together. They tried. It's still not giving."

