The Maskandi star Mthandeni Manqele has broken his silence regarding his drama with Zimdollar

The Ukhozi FM star Zimdollar recently grabbed a mic from the singer on stage at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

In the video of his interview, Mthandeni shared that he doesn't hate Zimdollar and that Zimdollar doesn't hate him too

Maskandi star Mthandeni's wild response to Zimdollar drama trends. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king

The drama between Ukhozi FM presenter Zimphi "Zimdollar" Biyela and Maskandi singer Mthandeni Manqele shook the internet recently after the video circulated on social media.

Mthandeni responds to Zimdollar's drama

Social media has been buzzing since the whole drama of Zimdollar and Mthandeni surfaced on social media recently. This was after the former Durban Gen actress made headlines last year by calling out the minister of police, Bheki Cele and the NIU, slamming them for being trigger-happy.

Earlier, the Maskandi artist broke his silence about the mic-grabbing drama on stage at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban between him and Ukhozi FM presenter Zimphi Biyela.

In a video shared on social media by @Sicelo_11, Mthandeni is heard sharing that he doesn't hate Zimdollar, and Zimdollar also doesn't hate him.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Mthandeni's response

Many social media users reacted to Manqele's response to the drama between him and Zimdollar. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"I always knew this boy is not okay upstairs."

@chiefcebo_ wrote:

"But this is an insult."

@Mdu_Zulu_ responded:

"Now it makes sense ingakho uZim ehlanya kanje inkulu indaba."

@sir_ntshikazi replied:

"Nah. Someone needs to put this man down."

@ThabisoTBee commented:

"Maskandi beefs have more drama than real housewives of what what."

@Nosipho_Pkt mentioned:

"Lmaooo uyadelela struuu. Even if there’s any truth to what he claims, there’s no need to talk about it in interviews."

@TaZishlee tweeted:

"What a disgusting guy."

Source: Briefly News