The SAPS Minister, Bheki Cele, claimed that the popular Ukhozi FM DJ Zimdollar called for the killing of NIU Officers

Bheki Cele made these claims during NIU warrant officer Sithembiso Mazibuko's funeral, who was gunned down at Ntuzuma

Netizens shared their own opinions and views regarding this matter on Twitter

Minister Bheki Cele accused Zimdollar of the killing of NIU warrant Officer Sithembiso Mazibuko. Image: @ukhozi_fm

Haike, SAPS Minister Bheki Cele, has publicly named and shamed a famous Ukhozi FM DJ on camera. This happened after a fellow NIU warrant officer was gunned down in Ntuzuma.

Bheki Cele criticises Ukhozi FM DJ Zimdollar Biyela

Social media has been turned upside down by the drama and the NIU Durban officer killings saga that is happening right now.

Making headlines recently was the SAPS Minister Bheki Cele, who is at loggerheads with the famous Ukhozi FM DJ Zimiphi 'Zimdollar' Biyela regarding the reckless statement she voiced out live on radio two weeks ago.

Not so long ago, during a funeral service in Durban, Bheki Cele decided to cough out what had been bothering him. The minister lashed out and made claims that Zimdollar allegedly called for the killing of the fellow NIU warrant officer.

During his speech at the funeral of warrant officer Sithembiso Mazibuko, who was gunned down in the Ntuzuma section that the radio DJ must be happy that the NIU officer has been murdered and that it is all her fault as she made a comment during her show on radio about NIU officers.

An X user, @jozitube, posted a clip of Bheki Cele at the funeral bashing Zimdollar and captioned it:

"Bheki Cele making sure Zimdollar of ukhozi FM is fired."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens respond to Bheki Cele's claims and accusations

Shortly after the user posted the clip on Twitter, social media users flooded the comment section with their views on the matter and how Bheki Cele decided to address:

@Mdletshe_BB said:

"Ziningi izinto ezingashiwo umphakathi wase Ningizimu ngamaphoyisa nobulelesi bawo, ake ubuke lomgulukudu obizwa ngo Gininda nabanye abaningi. The most important thing to note, BCCSA was the relevant body where uCele should have approached, not what he did.

@2020EnufIsEnuf wrote:

"What's Bheki Cele's highest qualification outside so-called 'struggle credentials'?"

@SiphamandlaMaz9 said:

"Lo Bheki Cele doesn’t deserve to be respected akasihloniphi isikhundla sakhe naye uqobo akazihloniphi awukwazi ukuthi umuntu uyakhonkotha in front of media reporters."

@Jackman_25 responded:

"Even if SABC wasn't aware of her comments, Cele has indirectly challenged it to look at it and make a decision. I'm surprised how they missed it."

@Mqadi99 replied:

"Official spokesperson of izigebengu."

@Sabza200BC wrote:

"I think it's unfair, Bheki Cele, to point Zimdollar of @Ukhozi_CA and @SABCNews to shoulder these police killings. Zimdollar expressed what she felt about police conduct."

@ManRichD responded:

"Anyone with the audio of Zimdollar rants on her show at Ukhozi fm where apparently she was bashing saps NIU for killing her friend Nkululeko Mkhize, the late infamous extortionist thug from Richards Bay."

