Gagasi FM's Penny Ntuli Surprises Security Guard With New Car in Emotional TikTok Video, SA Moved
- A viral TikTok video captured Gagasi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli blessing a colleague of hers with a new car
- In the post, Penny shared that Baba Maphumulo, who is a security at her workplace has always supported her growth
- She thanked him by buying him a car, which he received with much joy and appreciation, moving SA netizens
Gagasi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli changed a security guard's life when she decided to surprise him with a new car.
Security guard blessed with a new car
A heartwarming viral video captured the special moment as Penny playfully greeted the man, uBaba Maphumulo, whom she regards as a caring colleague who has continuously prayed for her growth.
Penny then proceeded to hand over the keys to the man's new vehicle, which she gifted him as a token of her appreciation for his guidance and support.
Watch the video below to see Baba Maphumlo's grateful reaction:
South Africans inspired by Penny's gesture
Penny's kindness and generosity touched Mzansi netizens as they showered her with blessings in the comments section.
Hazel Sithole said:
"Yazi ubhalwe umoya omuhle ebusweni lobaba ."
Asimkele uNdebele replied:
"Ewu uma uNkulunkulu ekuphakamisa ungabakhohlwa abanye."
lost and found wrote:
"Unkulunkulu akwandisele MaNtuli."
Ntombikanina Ndlovu commented:
"God bless you with many more prosperity. Isandla esiphayo sibusisekile."
Swazi Mofokeng wrote:
"Kodwa penny Sis wakhetha nje ukungikkhalisa ngo 4am. Siyamubongela bhuti n may isandla esikuphayo sisi siphe futhi."
Makhumalo replied:
"Why am I crying ? Siyambongela u Mepho kuhle lokhu okwenzayo Penny sengikhala emsebenzini."
Sphilly said:
"Ayphelele sicela part2 sikhale kahle."
Family surprises dad with new car, video of emotional reaction has Mzansi catching major feels
In another article, Briefly News reported that a cute family moment from a close-knit family touched South African netizens. The man in the video got a surprise car from his kids.
The video captured the father's reaction, making many think of their own parents. Netizens came together to express their desire for a family like this.
The clip shared on TiK ToK by @popienakedimlambo moved many people. In the clip, an elderly man is presented with some new car keys, much to his excitement.
Source: Briefly News