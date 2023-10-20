Global site navigation

Gagasi FM's Penny Ntuli Surprises Security Guard With New Car in Emotional TikTok Video, SA Moved
Family and Relationships

Gagasi FM's Penny Ntuli Surprises Security Guard With New Car in Emotional TikTok Video, SA Moved

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A viral TikTok video captured Gagasi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli blessing a colleague of hers with a new car
  • In the post, Penny shared that Baba Maphumulo, who is a security at her workplace has always supported her growth
  • She thanked him by buying him a car, which he received with much joy and appreciation, moving SA netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Watch our new ranking show on YouTube now! Click here or search BIAS TEST on Briefly TV channel.

Gagasi FM's Penny Ntuli Surprises Security Guard With New Car
Penny Ntuli moved SA netizens when she surprised a security guard with a new car. Image: @pennyntuli
Source: TikTok

Gagasi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli changed a security guard's life when she decided to surprise him with a new car.

Security guard blessed with a new car

A heartwarming viral video captured the special moment as Penny playfully greeted the man, uBaba Maphumulo, whom she regards as a caring colleague who has continuously prayed for her growth.

Penny then proceeded to hand over the keys to the man's new vehicle, which she gifted him as a token of her appreciation for his guidance and support.

Read also

Kamo Mphela's 'Dalie' reaches gold milestone in 6 days, shows gratitude to fans with song teaser

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below to see Baba Maphumlo's grateful reaction:

South Africans inspired by Penny's gesture

Penny's kindness and generosity touched Mzansi netizens as they showered her with blessings in the comments section.

Hazel Sithole said:

"Yazi ubhalwe umoya omuhle ebusweni lobaba ."

Asimkele uNdebele replied:

"Ewu uma uNkulunkulu ekuphakamisa ungabakhohlwa abanye."

lost and found wrote:

"Unkulunkulu akwandisele MaNtuli."

Ntombikanina Ndlovu commented:

"God bless you with many more prosperity. Isandla esiphayo sibusisekile."

Swazi Mofokeng wrote:

"Kodwa penny Sis wakhetha nje ukungikkhalisa ngo 4am. Siyamubongela bhuti n may isandla esikuphayo sisi siphe futhi."

Makhumalo replied:

"Why am I crying ? Siyambongela u Mepho kuhle lokhu okwenzayo Penny sengikhala emsebenzini."

Sphilly said:

"Ayphelele sicela part2 sikhale kahle."

Family surprises dad with new car, video of emotional reaction has Mzansi catching major feels

Read also

Mpumelelo Mseleku and Vuyokazi announce baby's gender in sweet video: "We can’t wait to meet you"

In another article, Briefly News reported that a cute family moment from a close-knit family touched South African netizens. The man in the video got a surprise car from his kids.

The video captured the father's reaction, making many think of their own parents. Netizens came together to express their desire for a family like this.

The clip shared on TiK ToK by @popienakedimlambo moved many people. In the clip, an elderly man is presented with some new car keys, much to his excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel