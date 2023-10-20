A viral TikTok video captured Gagasi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli blessing a colleague of hers with a new car

In the post, Penny shared that Baba Maphumulo, who is a security at her workplace has always supported her growth

She thanked him by buying him a car, which he received with much joy and appreciation, moving SA netizens

Penny Ntuli moved SA netizens when she surprised a security guard with a new car. Image: @pennyntuli

Gagasi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli changed a security guard's life when she decided to surprise him with a new car.

Security guard blessed with a new car

A heartwarming viral video captured the special moment as Penny playfully greeted the man, uBaba Maphumulo, whom she regards as a caring colleague who has continuously prayed for her growth.

Penny then proceeded to hand over the keys to the man's new vehicle, which she gifted him as a token of her appreciation for his guidance and support.

Watch the video below to see Baba Maphumlo's grateful reaction:

South Africans inspired by Penny's gesture

Penny's kindness and generosity touched Mzansi netizens as they showered her with blessings in the comments section.

Hazel Sithole said:

"Yazi ubhalwe umoya omuhle ebusweni lobaba ."

Asimkele uNdebele replied:

"Ewu uma uNkulunkulu ekuphakamisa ungabakhohlwa abanye."

lost and found wrote:

"Unkulunkulu akwandisele MaNtuli."

Ntombikanina Ndlovu commented:

"God bless you with many more prosperity. Isandla esiphayo sibusisekile."

Swazi Mofokeng wrote:

"Kodwa penny Sis wakhetha nje ukungikkhalisa ngo 4am. Siyamubongela bhuti n may isandla esikuphayo sisi siphe futhi."

Makhumalo replied:

"Why am I crying ? Siyambongela u Mepho kuhle lokhu okwenzayo Penny sengikhala emsebenzini."

Sphilly said:

"Ayphelele sicela part2 sikhale kahle."

Family surprises dad with new car, video of emotional reaction has Mzansi catching major feels

In another article, Briefly News reported that a cute family moment from a close-knit family touched South African netizens. The man in the video got a surprise car from his kids.

The video captured the father's reaction, making many think of their own parents. Netizens came together to express their desire for a family like this.

The clip shared on TiK ToK by @popienakedimlambo moved many people. In the clip, an elderly man is presented with some new car keys, much to his excitement.

