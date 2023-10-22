Somiz Mhlongo's sense of humour was shining when he celebrated the Springboks' win against England in the Rugby World Cup 2023 (RWC)

The media personality mentioned Gogo Maweni in his post about the Springbok's semi-final victory

Somizi Mhlongo's followers thought he was hilarious after making the post directed at Gogo Maweni's alleged magical powers

Somizi Mhlongo was chuffed over Springbok's win against England in the Rugby World Cup. The entertainer soon had people laughing with his comedic take on the victory as it involved Gogo Maweni.

For the RWC 2023, Somizi Mhlongo joked that Dr Maweni helped Springboks win against England by beating Harry Potter. Image: @somizi/@dr_maweni

Source: UGC

Many fans of Somizi Mhlongo added to his jokes about what scored SA the win. The post by Somizi Mhlongo dedicated to Maweni was a hilarious hit.

Somizi Mhlongo pokes fun at Gogo Maweni

In an Instagram post, Somizi Mhlongo joked that South Africa's battle against England in the RWC extended to the supernatural realm. Somizi said that While England had Harry Potter on their side, Mzansi had Gogo Maweni, crediting her for the Rugby victory.

See the post below:

Gogo Maweni and fans in stitches

Fans of Somizi thought his post alluding to traditional medicine against Harry Potter was hilarious. Other netizens commented, saying she should do the same for finals. An Amakhosi fan referenced Kaizer Chiefs' losing streak and asked Gogo Maweni for a favour.

Gogo Maweni commented, amused by Somizi's jokes. She wrote:

"LOL- Som Som ❤️"

madam_reeh said:

"Awenze nakwi Chiefs phela gogo."

pearlmotaung joked:

"Someone take his Internet."

mphura_b wrote:

"She must also help us with the finals ."

nomfacey added:

"@dr_maweni, can we please start early for the final...let's not summon the ancestors on the day. I think iyabakwatisa leyonto. Asiqale early, siloku sibancenga nje. I'll make umqombothi so long."

ms_ndzamela agreed:

"Enze njalo same time same place next week."

lomso_ikhwezi was amused:

"South Africans take nothing seriously, and I love it."

