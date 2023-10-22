A Springbok fan's heart nearly stopped during the thrilling rugby match with England at Stade de France

A video of the guy crying after the Bokke won had Mzansi people relating to his relief following the close-contested match

Many people speculated about his over-the-top reaction with some joking that he must have bet this life savings on the game

A Springbok fan was captured crying at the semi-final match with England. Image: @ernst_domingo

Die-hard sports fans go on wild rollercoaster rides of emotion when they're cheering for their teams.

Just like a Springbok fan who was on the verge of collapsing during the nail-biting rugby match against England.

Springboks fan cries tears of joy

The man was so overwhelmed that he went viral for shedding tears of joy after the Bokke pulled off the win.

People all over Mzansi could relate to his immense relief. Last night's semi-final match was like a pressure cooker about to blow its lid.

The guy wore his heart on his Springbok jersey and his emotional outburst hit home with South Africans.

See the video below:

Video of emotional rugby fan trends

In true Mzansi fashion, viewers cracked jokes about the epic moment and guessed why the man went full waterworks.

Read some of the comments below:

@momoliquid said:

"You can tell when Betway is involved. His heart couldn’t take it anymore."

@katzsekele mentioned:

"No Springboks are going to give us all panic attacks as a country."

"This guy bet his life savings."

"This guy bet his life savings."

@dorothynare posted

"The guy can't believe that was so close yho. Our heartbeats were on 240 S/h. "

@its_me_fumii commented:

"I understand exactly how he feels because wow."

@athule216 wrote:

"He's definitely gonna be a meme."

@rainea_mariexx7 added:

"Ag this is so cute, man loves his country."

@LuvoNolu noted:

"May he always cry tears of joy for the rest of his life."

Springboks fan consults underground gang during intense Game, Video of Woman Burning Impepho Trends

In another article, Briefly News reported that a die-hard Springbok supporter went above and beyond in the nail-biting Rugby World Cup semi-final match against England.

She is spotted in a TikTok video channelling the ancestors while directing impepho smoke towards the TV.

