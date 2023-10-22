A TikTok video by a British aquatic centre shows them predicting who would win in the Rugby World Cup semi-final

Mzansi viewers on TikTok were amused after watching the seal make its guess on which country would progress to the finals to face the All Blacks

After Springbok's epic victory over England, South Africans on social media were in a jovial mood, and the seal was subject to many jokes

A seal's RWC 2023 prediction for England vs South Africa's semi-final game had Mzansi in tears after the country's victory. Image: @cornishsealsanctuary/@ofentsemwase

The Rugby World Cup has many South Africans excited. Springboks displayed a stellar performance in games to the semi-final against England.

A TikTok video of a seal, Jinx, constantly made RWC win predictions at an aquatic sanctuary. South Africans flooded the comment section after the latest result of the match between England and South Africa.

Seal makes wrong RWC prediction

@cornishsealsanctuary On TikTok, their seal predicts which team would win between South Africa and England. In the video, Jinx wiggled toward England's flag without hesitation.

Watch the clip below

SA roasts seal for picking England

Mzansi online users were full of jokes over the seal's prediction. Before the match, many people were confident in Springboks, saying the seal was choosing the loser.

Ilona Andrea joked:

"We will braai this thing."

Ty ;) wrote:

"I speak on behalf of all South Africans,VOETSEK."

N.M added:

"Take that nonsense to the ocean."

After the game, some Mzansi netizens returned to the video to celebrate the country's victory. Read some hilarious comments below:

frankie commented:

"Well, this didn’t age well."

ju_maima said:

"Eat your words with your penguin."

Kyle Melis wondered:

"Was he supposed to pick the losing team? If thats the case, well done."

the nun was amused:

"Idakiwe lento (This thing is drunk.)"

Sihle Xoza asked:

"Inini ibraai yale seal?"

@anonymous was delighted:

"Who's here after the Springboks won!?"

SA celebrates Springbok's RWC semi-final win

Springboks' won by a narrow margin of 15 -16. The team managed to catch up after England was in the lead.

Motorists shut down street to celebrate Bokke

Briefly News previously reported that a video of South African drivers throwing a wild celebration after the Springboks defeated England is blowing up all over the internet.

South Africa snatched a nail-biting win against England, securing their spot in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

What's even crazier is that Handrè Pollard's last-minute penalty kick made it happen, giving South Africa a 16-15 win on Saturday night.

