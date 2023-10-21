Siya Kolisi says the Springboks will keep fighting for the people of South Africa in every game, no matter what

He mentioned that the team is encouraged by the overwhelming support of South Africans to do their best in the Rugby World Cup

Mzansi people are anticipating the clash between the Bokke and England today after the thrilling encounter with France last week

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the Rugby World Cup with supporters in France.

The Springbok's captain, Siya Kolisi, affirmed his unwavering commitment to represent South Africa and its people in every match.

The Bokke will face England tonight at the Rugby World Cup semi-final against England in Paris.

Springboks' dedication to South Africa

Kolisi highlighted the overwhelming support they receive from their supporters despite being far away in France, reported SABCNews.

He said that playing for the greater good makes giving up not an option, especially when considering the struggles of many unemployed and homeless South Africans.

Kolisi added that the team's goal is not to win every game but to avoid betraying the hopes of their South Africans by surrendering.

“When you start playing for others it’s not easy to give up. It’s much harder if you think about how many people would like to be in your place and you know the majority of the people in our country are unemployed or homeless. I’m not saying we are gonna win every game but giving up will be cheating, not just myself but the rest of the people at home.”

Du Toit weighs in on upcoming match with England

The experienced loose forward, Pieter-Steph du Toit, anticipates a formidable challenge from England, particularly in the scrums and mauls, but said they are prepared.

Du Toit acknowledged the physicality of the English team and their strategy but also reiterated the Springboks' readiness to face those challenges.

SA rallies behind Springboks

See some of the comments below:

Geraldene Kruger stated:

"Good luck Bokke. So many behind you. Win or lose, you are fantastic."

Lesley Hendricks commented:

"You have a victory parade prepared for you and the team when you come back home.✌️"

Christian Chris posted:

"Siya less talk more action, focus on the upcoming match, and less on the media."

Samkelo Mkhonza Samuel wrote:

"When you guys play nobody is resting at home, good luck Boks in you we believe."

Sheryll Harding added:

"That's all we ask of you and the boys in Green and Gold. Give it your best and you will win."

