BI Phakathi, a renowned philanthropist, has revealed his financial struggles on social media.

South African philanthropist BI Phakathi has fallen on hard times. Image: Athima Tongloom/Getty Images, BI Phakathi/Getty Images

BI Phakathi shares that his fortune has run dry

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker and life coach stated that he has exhausted all his resources to spread kindness and combat poverty.

"This responsibility is greater than me. Right now, I am broke. I have used all of my resources to spread good and fight poverty. Please pray for me if you can," he wrote.

According to IOL, Phakathi, whose true identity is unknown, has become a hero to the less fortunate.

His various social media accounts are filled with videos of him helping the less fortunate by means of food and wads of cash, which often leaves social media users stunned and inspired.

Netizens react to the video with messages of support

The post has since gained over 1 068 likes and scores of comments from netizens who were touched by the Good Samaritans' financial struggles. Others also offered to help Phakathi financially.

@KabeloMohlah02 commented:

"I am sorry leadership, please share your baking details #SaveBIPhakathi."

nokylicious replied:

"Ngatsi nkulunkulu angabeka sandla sakhe semusa agcwalise. You will rise again❤️."

@ThabisoMngoma1 said:

"The Heavens are listening to your cry for help. May God help you find a way to get out of this difficult situation. You have been a good Samaritan to many. You brought smiles and hope to many people. May the hugs and handshakes of gratitude you received manifest into blessings."

@pontsho_mp responded:

"You are a good man. Things will come along ."

@Duncan30414908 wrote:

"You will be in our prayers "I'm not fortunate enough to help the way you helped others". But if there's any way we could help share with us. You are a wonderful soul."

@pinkdoll_love commented:

"Praying for you Mr Biphakathi. It will all be restored and more is still to come. You will pick up soon, continue spreading love, and help people in need. This phase will pass. Be strong, okay ❤️."

