A woman took to social media to showcase how her aunt does not want to give up on her old wig

The TikTok video gained a huge attraction online as it gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments

People were amused by the grown-aunty hilarious antics as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

One old aunty left many people in Mzansi in stitches with her hilarious antics, and a video of her shenanigans went viral online.

A South African lady showed off how her aunty does not want to give up on her old wigs in a TikTok video. Image: @yollocha1

Source: TikTok

Aunty doesn't wash old wigs

The footage shared by @yollocha1 on TikTok shows a grown woman lying in her bed as she sprays her old wig in an attempt to make it look fresh and clean. @yollocha1 poked fun at her aunt on her TikTok caption, saying:

"Pov: Your aunt doesn't want to give up on her old wigs."

@yollocha1's clip amused many people online, and it became a viral hit on the video platform, generating over 23K views along with thousands of likes and many comments online within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in stitches

The old woman's antics entertained many people as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun at her, while others simply laughed it off.

Buhle Dlamean said:

"It's the sound of the spray for mina."

Aphiwe Gladi added:

"Yho! I thought it was "umleqwa" chicken...I'm sorry."

kay_kay0030 commented:

"It's he spray for me."

Boikgantsho-Pleasure wrote:

"Lapho, she doesn't see anything wrong with the wig."

Jas shared:

"No brush, just rubbing?"

