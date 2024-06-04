One lady in SA pulled a pregnancy prank on her African mom, which left many people in laughter

The TikTok clip generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments online

Social media users were amused by the lady's hilarious antics and flooded the comments section with laughter

A lady had South African netizens cracking up in laughter after she pulled a hilarious prank on her mother, which amused many.

Woman pulls pregnancy prank on mom

It is not always a great idea to prank an African mother, especially with a pregnancy prank; however, this young lady took on the challenge that left her mother speechless. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @bongeka267, shared a clip on the video platform showing how the prank went about.

The footage shows @bongeka267 in the store with her mom as they shop for needed items. @bongeka267 picks up a pregnancy test from the shelf and places it into the troller, to which her mother stands and looks at her in shock while she giggles.

At the end of the clip, she reveals that it was just a prank. The video became a hit on TikTok, garnering over 834K views, with many likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the amusing video below:

Social media users are in stitches

The lady's video amused many people, who flooded the comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply laughed it off.

JazMee said:

"I face" ithi angikho ready ukuba ugogo mina."

Lelo.playhouse added:

"It’s giving “were you silent or were you silenced."

Lulu shared:

"I almost said I wanna try this, then I remembered I'm no longer a teenager, and my mom would actually be excited."

Mimi wrote:

"She is keeping her composure for dear life!"

Mamo commented:

"She gave you the African mom's deadly stare."

Zulu_Gurl_Official said:

"She’s not even smiling."

Its_.Keke expressed:

"Her face."

