A lady took to social media to showcase her life before and after she became young makoti

The footage captured the attention of people online and gathered many views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the stunner's clip as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a video shared online, a South African woman opened up about her life before becoming a young makoti.

A woman unveiled her journey of becoming a young makoti in a TikTok video. Image: @usernatty04

Source: TikTok

Lady opens up about being a young makoti

TikTok user @usernatty04 shared a clip of herself showing her life before becoming a young makoti. As the clip begins, the hun can be seen busting a few impressive dance moves while dressed in a brown dress. As the video continued, @usernatty04 unveiled herself in her traditional wedding attire, leaving many people in awe.

@usernatty04's footage grabbed the attention of many and went on to become a hit on the video platform, clocking over 709K views along with thousands of likes and many comments within two days of its publication.

Taking to her TikTok caption, the young lady simply said:

"He turned me into a wife."

Watch the video below:

SA sends heartwarming messages

Many people loved the lady's content, and they rushed to the comments section to congratulate the woman while others expressed their thoughts.

Kamo Juliet said:

"Sbwl girl, congratulations."

Celine Jones gushed over the clip, saying:

"This is so beautiful, something different from the other videos."

Nomonde_ndwalane added:

"Now, these are the kind of people I wanna be around and associated with. Congratulations, mama."

Rendani wrote:

"You deserve it. You soo beautiful."

Angyforeverdilish commented:

"This is beautiful; this is exactly how this trend should be. Congratulations."

19-year-old becomes a young makoti in a viral TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a South Africans congratulated a woman for marrying at age 19. @ngiwebrown proudly shared a video of her wedding event on her TikTok. In the video, the wedding theme is green. Family and friends can be seen in attendance.

As unusual as it is to marry at such a young age, the video got over 39k likes, with many TikTokkers pouring love for the young makoti.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News