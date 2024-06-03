One makoti had South Africans in stitches after she was seen getting dressed in a car before going to her in-laws

The TikTok footage gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments online

Mzansi netizens were amused by the clip as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

One South African woman entertained many people with her hilarious antics, and the video went viral online.

A makoti got dressed in a car before visiting her in-law in a TikTok video, leaving SA in laughter. Image: @vuyelwamagwayawa

Makoti gets dressed in the car before going to visit the in-laws

The footage shared by @vuyelwamagwayawa left South Africans in laughter as the makoti can be seen getting dressed in the car. The lady revealed in her video that her parent's home is 20 minutes away from her in-laws.

In the clip, the woman changes into traditional African clothing and wraps her head with an African-printed scarf. At the end of the clip, she stepped outside the car, looking absolutely stunning.

The video captivated many people's attention, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 345K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in stitches

The lady's hilarious antics entertained people online. Some rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Nkanyezi can relate:

"That’s me Meee. Ekhaya emzini kababa alingeni iblukwe. Nasemzini emshadweni."

Caroline Mabaleha expressed:

"My mom really doesn't care about her Makotis, how and what they wear. She's just happy to see them, and as long as they are all happy."

Zoey was touched by the makoti's moves, adding:

"She truly respects your family. Beautiful."

Nthabi Wa Ga Nthabi shared:

"My husband didn't like going ko gae, cause he must wear a jacket."

Lela said:

"This is me every time when going to Eastern cape leave my place in jeans, then when nearby, I change."

ChapamtimaChabwino commented:

"Wow, I like her. She respects your family."

Young makoti transformation: Woman's before & after video amazes Mzansi

Briefly New previously reported in a video shared online, a South African woman opened up about her life before becoming a young makoti.

TikTok user @usernatty04 shared a clip of herself showing her life before becoming a young makoti. As the clip begins, the hun can be seen busting a few impressive dance moves while dressed in a brown dress. As the video continued, @usernatty04 unveiled herself in her traditional wedding attire, leaving many people in awe.

