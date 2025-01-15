“Give Present Fathers Their Flowers”: Security Guard’s Joy Over Daughter’s Matric Results Moves SA
A security guard dad melted hearts by celebrating his daughter’s matric bachelor’s pass at his workplace
The TikTok clip showed him dancing and singing, proud of the incredible milestone she achieved despite challenges
South Africans on the platform called it a joint victory and praised the dad for being a present father
If this doesn’t tug at your heartstrings, nothing will! A video of a security guard celebrating his daughter’s matric results is making waves.
Moment of pure joy captured
The clip was posted on the TikTok page @nommy_p. It shows the proud dad in a joyful mood at work after learning his daughter earned a bachelor’s pass.
The caption revealed the challenges behind the scenes: “POV: Your daughter’s mom passed away, and you’ve been doing your best as a dad.” Talk about heartwarming!
Video circulates fast on TikTok
The wholesome footage clocked over 100,000 views and 17,000 likes in a single.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens are gushing over his spirited song and dance, claiming this is the content they to see. Some are giving him props for raising a brilliant child.
See some comments below:
@Keakganya said:
"Single fathers are not being celebrated enough. We see you daddy. 🥳🥳🥳"
@Chef_Tkay mentioned:
"How to like this a million times? 🥹 Halala bhut’omdala."
@duduski asked:
"Why are you making us shed tears now.? 😔"
@Nkosazane posted:
"Siyakubongela baba! And big ups on your hard work raising her. ❤️❤️ It’s heartwarming seeing such. 🥺🥺"
@sthe_maShezi stated:
"Congrats, I nearly commented wrong😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Halala my darlie."
@Malumekazi la_Gama typed:
"Fathers who are actually fathering are happy today. 🥰 Siyamubongela bakithi uBhuti nomntwana."
@ckkc2 wrote:
"Congratulations daddy, you did your best and God answered we pray for a good future for her."
@virgymamaOB added:
"Let's give present fathers their flowers. 🥰🥰🥰 Well done baby girl for making daddy so proud."
