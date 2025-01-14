“Well Done Mam”: 2024 Matric Teacher Celebrates 100% Results in Maths Literacy, Video Has SA Hyped
- A high school teacher celebrated her 100% Maths Literacy pass rate with a little fun dance video
- The educator showed her excitement online and gave props to her hardworking matric learners
- South African TikTok user joined in, showering the teacher and her students with praise and congratulations
A dedicated Maths Literacy teacher is overjoyed by the performance of her 2024 matric class.
Pass rate sparks joy
The learners all passed her subject, securing a flawless 100% pass rate. The viral video shows the ecstatic teacher grooving with pure joy.
She captioned her post with gratitude and humour: “When the God you pray to is with you! 😅🤣My kids did me justice. Well done class of 2024.”
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Teacher's video gains traction
It’s clear she goes above and beyond to ensure her learners thrive and achieve their best. In just a few hours of it being online, the video on the TikTok page @sihle_platyi clocked over 100,000 views, likes and shares.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi netizens in the comments section are celebrating her big win after a year of hard work.
Look at a few reactions below:
@brightmadire said:
"Hebanna do we still have maths lit😫? Anyway, congratulations.🔥"
@xolanimadlala typed:
"Well done mam, it gives me joy to see your hard work paying off."
@Vee stated:
"Maths lit is very complicated people shouldn't think it's a walk in the park."
@Cargeykhaji commented:
"You are living my dream sisi."
@MikeSishi wrote:
"Wait what? Well done sisi."
@amandlasigcau mentioned:
"Congratulations teacher! Eish kodwa sometimes besingalaleli mara congratulations teacher."
@NeshKhumalo posted:
"Well done Magaba. You deserve it. 🤩"
@yamaswazi_shabba added:
"Well done mama! ❤️🥹 Sibonilee imisebenziii yakho. 🙌🏾🙌🏾"
3 More matric results stories
- The Zimele Secondary learner is basking in acclaim as one of South Africa’s national top achievers for the 2024 matric class.
- A local woman took to her TikTok account to share how people can check matric results with no data.
- A South African chap recently filmed his honest reaction to the release of the matriculation results.
- Redhill School's James Bam achieved an impressive eight distinctions in his matric year.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za