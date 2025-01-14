A high school teacher celebrated her 100% Maths Literacy pass rate with a little fun dance video

The educator showed her excitement online and gave props to her hardworking matric learners

South African TikTok user joined in, showering the teacher and her students with praise and congratulations

A Mathematics Literature teacher went online to celebrate her learners' achievement. Image: @sihle_platyi

A dedicated Maths Literacy teacher is overjoyed by the performance of her 2024 matric class.

Pass rate sparks joy

The learners all passed her subject, securing a flawless 100% pass rate. The viral video shows the ecstatic teacher grooving with pure joy.

She captioned her post with gratitude and humour: “When the God you pray to is with you! 😅🤣My kids did me justice. Well done class of 2024.”

Teacher's video gains traction

It’s clear she goes above and beyond to ensure her learners thrive and achieve their best. In just a few hours of it being online, the video on the TikTok page @sihle_platyi clocked over 100,000 views, likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens in the comments section are celebrating her big win after a year of hard work.

Look at a few reactions below:

@brightmadire said:

"Hebanna do we still have maths lit😫? Anyway, congratulations.🔥"

@xolanimadlala typed:

"Well done mam, it gives me joy to see your hard work paying off."

@Vee stated:

"Maths lit is very complicated people shouldn't think it's a walk in the park."

A high school teacher weighed in on the matric results. Image: @sihle_platyi

@Cargeykhaji commented:

"You are living my dream sisi."

@MikeSishi wrote:

"Wait what? Well done sisi."

@amandlasigcau mentioned:

"Congratulations teacher! Eish kodwa sometimes besingalaleli mara congratulations teacher."

@NeshKhumalo posted:

"Well done Magaba. You deserve it. 🤩"

@yamaswazi_shabba added:

"Well done mama! ❤️🥹 Sibonilee imisebenziii yakho. 🙌🏾🙌🏾"

