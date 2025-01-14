“98% for Mathematics”: Brilliant Redhill School Learner Bags 8 Distinctions
- Redhill School's James Bam achieved an outstanding eight distinctions in his matric year, including an impressive 98% in Mathematics
- The remarkable achievement comes as Redhill School celebrates a 100% bachelor's degree pass rate and an average of 3.5 distinctions per learner
- Young achiever's success forms part of the school's exceptional performance, where 10% of matriculants earned seven or more distinctions
Redhill School, a prestigious 117-year-old independent institution in Morningside, Sandton, proudly announced James Bam's exceptional academic performance on their Facebook page @redhillschoolsa. The young achiever earned eight distinctions, with a remarkable 98% in Mathematics, showcasing both academic excellence and unwavering determination.
The school proudly celebrated his academic brilliance and character, noting his hard work, determination, and commitment as an inspiration to fellow students. James joins the ranks of other top achievers, including Christopher Ferreira with a 93.43% average and Taqiyya Osman, both securing seven distinctions.
Rich history of excellence
Redhill School’s story began in 1907 as St Winifred’s School for Girls in Yeoville, Johannesburg. A major shift occurred in 1968 when the Damelin Group transformed it from a small girls’ school of 150 students into a co-ed institution with 630 learners.
Their legacy of excellence continues with Redhill’s impressive 2024 matric results. The school achieved a 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate, offering both IEB and International Baccalaureate qualifications. Students averaged 3.5 distinctions each, earning an outstanding total of 309 distinctions.
Social media celebrates achiever
@MelishaSahdeo gushed:
"Congratulations, so brilliant 👏 ❤️"
@AninaHough celebrated:
"Well done on your excellent results 👏🏻🎉"
@SashaPeens applauded:
"Absolutely brilliant! Massive congratulations to you, James. Your dedication certainly paid off! Well done super star!"
@RobynBond cheered:
"Outstanding achievement James, absolutely fantastic 🎉🎉"
@AlanBedford-Shaw shared:
"Congratulations James on these wonderful results! The rest of your life stretches before you!"
@LieslHefer-Pretorius exclaimed:
"Phenomenal James 👏🌟❤️"
Similar stories about matric achievements
- A KwaZulu-Natal learner made headlines as videos of his national top achiever celebrations went viral, inspiring pride across South Africa.
- Celebrity Naledi Aphiwe proved her dedication by achieving a bachelor's pass while managing a busy entertainment schedule.
- A remarkable story emerged from Thohoyandou as a student from a resource-limited school ranked among Limpopo's top achievers.
