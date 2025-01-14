“Being Treated Like a VIP Is Amazing”: Venda Matric Top Achiever Speaks, SA Touched
- A young lady from a school with not many resources represented her school in Thohoyandou very well after being named the top in the Limpopo province
- The young lady, who is also among the top 39 in the country, has been celebrated on TikTok and other social media platforms
- After posts about her were shared on social media, Mzansi did not hesitate to congratulate her, asking her to stay dedicated and focus on her goals
A 2024 matriculant named Lalamani Maselesele from Tshivhase Secondary School in Thohoyandou proved that success requires hard work, focus, and dedication after she was named top of her province despite coming from a school with few resources.
Telecommunication provider @mtnza shared a video of Lalamani on TikTok, expressing her excitement at an event hosted by the Department of Education to honour the 2024 top achievers.
The top achiever speaks
In the clip, Lalamani blushes as she tries to express her feelings after being named the top achiever in the Limpopo province. Still in disbelief, she admits she never thought she'd be in the national top 39, let alone top of her province, and finishes by expressing her excitement over the VIP treatment of being a clever girlie.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi celebrated the young lady
The post gained many comments from social media users congratulating the young lady on her outstanding work. Many were proud to see a female in the top position, and others wished her well in her upcoming academic journey.
User @Mutsharini1928 commented:
"God is good and keep up the good work 🙏."
User @Moochie971 said:
"Congrats girl, and you beautiful."
User @Tshedza shared:
"Well done girl."
User @ALU WAHA RANGOLO added:
"Well represented."
User @user3636001962113 commented:
"May the almighty bless you."
User @#TeeGirl added:
"Congrats! So proud of you babe💃🫶."
