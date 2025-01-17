Global site navigation

Matric Results 2024: South African Woman Passes Grade 12 After Three Attempts
Matric Results 2024: South African Woman Passes Grade 12 After Three Attempts

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • One young lady got candid about her academic journey, which inspired many people in Mzansi
  • The stunner revealed how she did Grade 12 three times until she passed in a TikTok video making rounds
  • South Africans were impressed by the girl's story as they flocked to the comments with compliments

Despite the odds, a young South African lady's never-die-hard spirit and perseverance paid off.

A young lady shared how she passed Grade 12 after three attempts.
A South African woman revealed how she passed Grade 12 after three attempts. Image:@trudysono00
Woman passes matric after 3 attempts

The hun beamed with pride as she took to social media to flex her achievement after facing many setbacks along the way.

She revealed under the social media handle @trudysono00 that she finally passed Grade 12, marking a significant milestone in her academic journey after three attempts.

@trudysono00, who faced various personal and academic challenges, was determined to succeed. She said 2018 she failed her matric, but that did not discourage her from giving it another try again, to which she saw an improvement.

Each year, despite the setbacks, she didn’t give up. Instead, @trudysono00 worked tirelessly, pushed through difficulties, and focused on her goal. With the 2024 matric results published, @trudysono00 bagged a bachelor’s pass and celebrated the achievement.

The hun's TikTok video struck a chord with many people in South Africa. Within a day of its publication, it gained massive traction on the internet.

Watch the inspiring clip of the young lady below:

SA applauds the young girl

The woman's story touched social media users, who headed to the comments section to praise her for her achievement.

Tamia Biya said:

"This is really inspirational."

Nova Dior added:

"I am proud of you."

Dre Studio wrote:

"Definitely remember you telling me this, look at God."

Lethuxolo_hlophe commented:

"An honours graduand today."
Pupils who went back and upgraded matric results

