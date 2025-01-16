"So Disappointed": Woman Stunned by Her Marks After Rewriting Matric Results, SA Can Relate
- One young hun was shocked by her marks, which she revealed she upgraded by rewriting matric
- The TikTok video went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the lady's clip as they headed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts
The 2024 matric results are out, and many people are flexing their achievements on social media.
Woman stunned by her marks after upgrading matric results
One babe eagerly waited for her results and shared on TikTok under the handle @tisetso_tjie her reaction to seeing her marks after rewriting her matric.
@tisetso_tjie was not entirely impressed by the results she received for the second time in a row and expressed the following in the comments section when one of her viewers stated that they had also written but did not see much improvement.
"We’re both in confusion, my sister."
The hun's TikTok footage quickly gained massive traction on social media, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to woman's 2024 matric results
Many netizens could relate to the lady's story and headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Ampfa_modau shared:
"Upgraded, and my maths was 51 from 54 and life sciences 55 from 49, and physical 35 from 46 can I still go back to matric at the age of 24."
Pansyy added:
"My maths lit went from 43 to 63, life sciences from 33 to 52 and geo from 30 to 48. I tried."
User wrote:
"My marks increased but my aps literally remained the same."
Simphiweigh commented:
"Sana got my results today I’m so disappointed it’s not even funny."
